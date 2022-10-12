anthym Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Margulis to Its Scientific Advisory Council

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- anthym , a pioneer in the Connection category and which helps organizations inspire their people to bring their whole selves to the workplace and beyond, today announced a key addition to its Scientific Advisory Council in Dr. Elizabeth Margulis. Dr. Margulis will advise the company as it continues to innovate around its proprietary connection framework, which leverages inspirational media like music to evoke memories and help people reflect on and catalog those memories on the way to sharing their authentic life stories.

anthym - Our stories connect us.

"Music, by far, has been the most powerful stimuli for anthym participants to evoke rich memories because of its time-machine-like qualities," said Brian Mohr, Co-founder & CEO of anthym. "The research and science on music's ability to connect people is undeniable. We're thrilled to have one of the foremost authorities on music cognition, Dr. Elizabeth Margulis, join anthym's Scientific Advisory Council to guide us as we continue to explore the science behind music in memory recall."

"Research in music cognition often explores the relationship between music and social bonding," said Dr. Margulis. "It's exciting to link these ideas with real-world applications, such as anthym's aspiration to foster connections in the workplace."

Dr. Margulis is currently a Professor at Princeton University, where she directs the Music Cognition Lab. Her book On Repeat: How Music Plays the Mind received the 2014 Wallace Berry Award from the Society for Music Theory, and the 2015 ASCAP Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award. Her latest book The Psychology of Music: A Very Short Introduction, was published in 2018. Her co-edited book The Science-Music Borderlands: Reckoning with the Past and Imagining the Future, is forthcoming with MIT Press. Her cross-cultural research on narrative perceptions of music is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation. She has been a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences as well as a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Scholar.

Dr. Margulis has a B.M. in piano performance from the Peabody Conservatory of Music and a Ph.D. from Columbia University. Before coming to Princeton, she was Distinguished Professor at the University of Arkansas. She has also served as a Visiting Fellow at the University of Cambridge and as a faculty member at Northwestern University.

About anthym

anthym is pioneering the Connection category, helping organizations inspire their people to bring their whole selves to the workplace and beyond.

Media contact:

Jules Galindo

[email protected]

310-293-8670

SOURCE anthym