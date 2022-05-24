anthym Welcomes Dr. Matthew Lieberman to Its Scientific Advisory Council

PHOENIX, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- anthym , a leading human-centered new hire onboarding & team connection platform for a remote-first workforce, today announced a key addition to its Social Science Advisory Council in Dr. Matthew Lieberman. Dr. Lieberman will advise the company as it continues to innovate around its new connection & culture measurement methodology called Connection Quotient (CQ) ™.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Matthew Lieberman to the anthym Social Science Advisory Council," said Brian Mohr, Co-founder & CEO of anthym. After reading Dr. Lieberman's book, 'Social - Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect', I knew we had to connect with him and do everything we could to bring him into the anthym universe. To say I'm thrilled to have him as part of our extended team is a massive understatement."

Dr. Lieberman is equally excited to be involved with anthym given his view that "What anthym is doing is really essential. People don't have the level of meaningful connections in the workplace that they would like to. Frankly, there is a loneliness epidemic that occurs both outside and inside of work. anthym has created a great way to help people really get to know and deepen the connections they have with the people they work with."

While earning his Ph.D. in Psychology at Harvard University, Dr. Lieberman and his colleague Dr. Kevin Ochsner coined the term Social Cognitive Neuroscience, which has become a thriving area of research over the past two decades and describes nearly all of his work as Director of UCLA's Social Cognitive Neuroscience Lab . His lab uses functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to examine the neural bases of social cognition and social experience. He is also the co-founder of Resonance , an early stage startup pioneering the use of AI to assess the distinctive ways individuals see the world and then matches you with people in with others in their community (college, workplace, neighborhood) they are likely to get along with.

In 2013, Dr. Lieberman published his bestselling book, Social: Why Our Brains are Wired to Connect , which examines how our brains evolved to ensure we are drawn to the social world and have the mental resources to navigate it. The book was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.

His research has been published in top scientific journals including Science, Nature Neuroscience, American Psychologist, and Psychological Science. This work has been funded by grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, National Science Foundation, Guggenheim Foundation, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. His findings have received coverage in the New York Times, Time magazine, Scientific American, Discover Magazine, and was the subject of a recent segment for ABC's Nightline.

Dr. Lieberman is also the founding editor of the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience. In 2007, he won the APA Distinguished Scientific Award for Early Career Contribution to Psychology. In 2011, he won the UCLA Gold Shield Faculty Prize.

