Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Worth $3.88 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-acne cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2026 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The high psychological burden associated with acne is mainly expected to drive the anti-acne cosmetics market. Moreover, easy availability of anti-acne products through several offline and online shops is also anticipated to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Creams and lotions segment led the market in 2018 as acne cream is the first line of therapy for all types of acne and it also provides skin moisturization, thus reducing skin dryness caused by acne

The others segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period, due to the compatibility of these products with various skin types and their lightness on skin as compared to creams and lotions

Women segment held the dominant market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a remunerative rate during the forecast period owing to high prevalence and awareness regarding the same

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income in developing countries as well as increasing population leading an unhealthy lifestyle

Some of the key players in the anti-acne cosmetics market are Neutrogena; Clinique; Murad; Kose; LaRochPosay; Mentholatum; L'Oréal; Proactiv; and Vichy

Read 114 page research report with TOC on "Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Creams & Lotions, Mask, Cleansers & Toners), By End Use (Women, Men), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-acne-cosmetics-market

According to the America Academy of Dermatology, acne is one of the common skin disorders in U.S., affecting approximately 50 million individuals every year with nearly 85% individuals between the age group of 12 to 24 years suffering from minor acne. Thus, such high prevalence among adolescents and young adults is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

According to a study conducted by SkinStore, an average American women uses nearly 16 skin care products on her face daily and spends approximately USD 8 every day on facial cosmetics products to prevent acne, pigmentation, blemishes, dark circles, and wrinkles. Such beauty regimes are anticipated to propel the market growth.

According to a study by the University of Limerick, negative social stigma associated with acne reduces the quality of life of individuals, increases their psychological distress, and causes physical problems such as headaches, sleep disturbance, and gastrointestinal issues. Hence, the negative perceptions associated with acne is anticipated to increase the demand for anti-acne cosmetics.

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-acne cosmetics market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Anti-acne Cosmetics Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Mask



Creams & Lotions



Cleansers & Toners



Others

Anti-acne Cosmetics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Women



Men

Anti-acne Cosmetics Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Italy





France





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa

