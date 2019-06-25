Anti-Adhesion Products: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2015-2024) with Profiles on 18 Industry Players
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Adhesion Products in US$ Thousand by the following three major Application Areas: General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures. The global market is also analyzed by the following Forms: Film, Gel, and Liquid.
The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anika Therapeutics Inc. (USA)
- Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)
- Baxter International Inc. (USA)
- Ethicon Inc. (USA)
- FzioMed Inc. (USA)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)
- MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)
- Sanofi S.A. (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication
Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions
Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products
Market Scenario
Adhesion Barriers
The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products
Market Dynamics
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants
Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth
Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application
Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions
Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products
Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries
SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products
Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Developed Markets Lead the Race
The United States
Leading All the Way
Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Asia-Pacific
The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti- Adhesion Products
Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers
New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum
New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition
NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions
Growth Restraints
Lack of Awareness
Less Competitive Market
Escalating Healthcare Cost
Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products
Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation
3. ADVANCED WOUND CARE TECHNOLOGIES AN OVERVIEW OF THE LARGER MARKET
Advanced Wound Closure Market
Wound Closure Market over the Years
Surgical Securement Market Undergoes Paradigm Shift
Understanding the Wound
A Widening Area of Interest
The New Paradigm of "Collaboration"
Competition in Advanced Wound Care Market
Compliance Costs Favor Larger Companies
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Adhesion
Mechanism of Adhesion Formation
Causes of Adhesions
Related Complications
Symptoms of Adhesion
Preventive Techniques
Anti-Adhesion Products
Properties of an Ideal Anti-Adhesion Product
Types of Adhesion Barriers
Barrier Agents
Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose
Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)
Most Widely Used Liquid Anti-Adhesion Products
Crystalloids
Dextran
Icodextrin Solution
Hyaluronic Acid
Market Segmentation
General/Abdominal Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Other Surgical Procedures
Review of Select Anti-Adhesion Products Available
Seprafilm
HEINEGEL
Heinefilm
REPEL-CV
INCERT-S
Interceed
PRECLUDE
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Promore Pharma Retains Manufacturing and Development Rights for PXL101
FzioMed Receives Patent for Carboxymethylcellulose/ Polyethylene Glycol Compositions for Medical Uses
Normedi Launches Oxiplex/AP
Absorbable Adhesion Barrier Gel in Nordic
Boehringer Ingelheim Takes Over Pharmaxis' Phase 1 Anti- Inflammatory Drug Candidate
Medtronic Acquires Covidien
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Application
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growth Drivers
Aging Population: A Major Growth Driver
Increasing CVD Incidence and Aging Population Drives the US Market
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Cardiovascular Market in Japan
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Awareness to Buoy Market Growth amid Tentative Recovery in European Economy
European Advanced Wound Care Technologies Market
An Overview
Ageing Demography
An Opportunity Indicator
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sanofi SA
A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Anika Therapeutics S.r.l
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Aging Populace and Increasing Lifestyle Disorders
Opportunity Indicators
Aging Population and Rising Healthcare Spending Drive Market Growth
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
China
Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)
A Key Emerging Player
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 21)
- The United States (11)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Middle East (1)
