Anti-Adhesion Products: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2015-2024) with Profiles on 18 Industry Players

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Adhesion Products in US$ Thousand by the following three major Application Areas: General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures. The global market is also analyzed by the following Forms: Film, Gel, and Liquid.



The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Anika Therapeutics Inc. ( USA )

) Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. ( Italy )

) Baxter International Inc. ( USA )

) Ethicon Inc. ( USA )

) FzioMed Inc. ( USA )

) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( USA )

) Magen OrthoMed Ltd. ( Israel )

) MAST Biosurgery AG ( Switzerland )

) Sanofi S.A. ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions

Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Scenario

Adhesion Barriers

The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Dynamics



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions

Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products

Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Developed Markets Lead the Race

The United States

Leading All the Way

Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific

The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti- Adhesion Products

Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Awareness

Less Competitive Market

Escalating Healthcare Cost

Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation



3. ADVANCED WOUND CARE TECHNOLOGIES AN OVERVIEW OF THE LARGER MARKET

Advanced Wound Closure Market

Wound Closure Market over the Years

Surgical Securement Market Undergoes Paradigm Shift

Understanding the Wound

A Widening Area of Interest

The New Paradigm of "Collaboration"

Competition in Advanced Wound Care Market

Compliance Costs Favor Larger Companies



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Adhesion

Mechanism of Adhesion Formation

Causes of Adhesions

Related Complications

Symptoms of Adhesion

Preventive Techniques

Anti-Adhesion Products

Properties of an Ideal Anti-Adhesion Product

Types of Adhesion Barriers

Barrier Agents

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Most Widely Used Liquid Anti-Adhesion Products

Crystalloids

Dextran

Icodextrin Solution

Hyaluronic Acid

Market Segmentation

General/Abdominal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgical Procedures

Review of Select Anti-Adhesion Products Available

Seprafilm

HEINEGEL

Heinefilm

REPEL-CV

INCERT-S

Interceed

PRECLUDE



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Promore Pharma Retains Manufacturing and Development Rights for PXL101

FzioMed Receives Patent for Carboxymethylcellulose/ Polyethylene Glycol Compositions for Medical Uses

Normedi Launches Oxiplex/AP

Absorbable Adhesion Barrier Gel in Nordic

Boehringer Ingelheim Takes Over Pharmaxis' Phase 1 Anti- Inflammatory Drug Candidate

Medtronic Acquires Covidien



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Application



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growth Drivers

Aging Population: A Major Growth Driver

Increasing CVD Incidence and Aging Population Drives the US Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Cardiovascular Market in Japan

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Awareness to Buoy Market Growth amid Tentative Recovery in European Economy

European Advanced Wound Care Technologies Market

An Overview

Ageing Demography

An Opportunity Indicator

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Sanofi SA

A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Anika Therapeutics S.r.l

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Populace and Increasing Lifestyle Disorders

Opportunity Indicators

Aging Population and Rising Healthcare Spending Drive Market Growth

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)

A Key Emerging Player

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 21)

The United States (11)

(11) Europe (9)

(9) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abmomf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

