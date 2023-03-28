Anti-Aging Products and Services Global Market Report 2023: Skin Microbiome Friendly Anti-Aging Products Gain Traction

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products and Services: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for anti-aging products and services was valued at $71.6 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to reach approximately $93.2 billion by the end of 2027.

In this report, the global market is segmented by type and region. By type, the market is segmented into products and procedures.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global anti-aging products and services market by product type and geographic region. This report is focused on the aging population, which is the largest user of anti-aging products and services. The report covers products and services specifically affecting the aging demographic.

The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for anti-aging products and services. In this report, the market is primarily segmented into two major categories: products and procedures. The products are further segregated into anti-wrinkle products, moisturizers, and sun care products.

The procedures segment is categorized into invasive and non-or minimally invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures are further segmented into dermal fillers, botulinum toxin treatments, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, radio frequency (RF) therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, microdermabrasion, and other procedures.

The report does not consider drug treatments and hair care products.

The base year of the report is 2021, with historical data provided for 2020 and 2019 and forecast data provided through 2027. Historical, base year and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report. In terms of geographic region, the report analyzes the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for antiaging products and services

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for antiaging products and services market by product type, and region

Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments of the industry, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble and Unilever plc

Reasons for Doing this Study:

The anti-aging market presents a significant opportunity, mainly due to rising disposable incomes worldwide. The growing consumer demand for anti-aging products such as skin care products and procedures and improving lifestyle standards are the key factors driving the anti-aging products and services market. Rising consumer awareness on the safety of the ingredients is pushing manufacturers to formulate products with natural and organic ingredients. Another driver is the growing number of patients undergoing non-surgical procedures globally. The report also discusses the emerging technologies in the skin anti-aging products and services.

This report provides a detailed analysis of market trends and technological progress in the anti-aging products market

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Theories of Aging

3.1.2 Aging in Various Cultures

3.1.3 Effects of Aging

3.1.4 Natural Compounds With Anti-Aging Properties

3.1.5 Anti-Aging Approaches

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

4.1 Global Market for Anti-Aging Products and Services

4.2 Market for Anti-Aging Products

4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Subsegment

4.3 Anti-Wrinkle Products

4.3.1 Market Forecast by Region

4.4 Moisturizing Products

4.4.1 Market Forecast by Region

4.5 Sun Care Products

4.5.1 Market Forecast by Region

4.6 Anti-Aging Procedures Market

4.6.1 Market Forecast

4.7 Invasive Procedures

4.7.1 Market Forecast by Region

4.8 Non-Invasive/Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.8.1 Market Forecast by Region

4.8.2 Market Forecast by Subsegment

4.8.3 Dermal Fillers

4.8.4 Botulinum Toxin Treatments

4.8.5 Laser Skin Resurfacing

4.8.6 Chemical Peels

4.8.7 Radiofrequency (Rf) Therapy

4.8.8 Intense Pulsed Light (Ipl) Therapy

4.8.9 Microdermabrasion

4.8.10 Other Procedures

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Major Developments

6.1.1 Product Launches

6.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.3 Business Expansion

6.1.4 Agreements and Collaborations

Chapter 7 Covid-19 Impact on the Anti-Aging Products and Services Market

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Impact on Key Manufacturers and Service Providers

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies

8.1 Use of Advanced Technologies Such as Ai and Augmented Reality

8.2 Skin Microbiome Friendly Anti-Aging Products

8.3 Role of Epigenetics in Skin Aging

8.4 Application of Stem Cell Technology

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Allergan Aesthetics, An Abbvie Co.

Beiersdorf AG

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Loreal Sa

Merck Kgaa

Phytomer

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Solta Medical

Unilever plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y9g47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets