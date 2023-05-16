Anti-Aging Products Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Products

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact

Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to 2024

Market Outlook and Prospects

The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market

The US Remains the Single Largest Market

Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market

Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth

China to Witness Heightened Growth

to Witness Heightened Growth Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate the Market

Competition

Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Anti-aging Products Market

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe Anti-aging Products

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Whats Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

Dark Spot Removal Products: Sunkissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils

Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care

New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects

An Insight into Renowned Anti-Aging Treatments

New Anti-aging Technologies Drive Market Growth

Five Emerging Anti-Aging Targets

A Review of Popular Anti-Aging Creams

Current Advances of Nanocarrier Technology-Based Active Cosmetic Ingredients for Beauty Applications

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Lack of Acceptance of Aging and its Effects on Skin Offers Opportunities for the Anti-Aging Products Market

Select Anti-aging Skincare Products

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



