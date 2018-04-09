Anti-Aging Products Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Surging Demand for Cosmeceuticals Drive Healthy Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Anti-Aging Products for Health Maintenance (Pharmaceuticals for Age-Related Health Conditions, & Supplements for Age-Related Health Conditions)

Anti-Aging Products for Appearance Enhancement (Skin Care, Hair Care, & Others)

The report profiles 326 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Allergan Plc ( Ireland )

) ARK Skincare (UK)

Avon Products Inc. (UK)

Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Beiersdorf AG ( Germany )

) Biomod Concepts, Inc. ( Canada )

) Chanel SA ( France )

( ) Christian Dior SA ( France )

) Clarins ( France )

) Ella Bache ( France )

( ) Estee Lauder Inc. ( USA )

) Clinique Laboratories, LLC ( USA )

) Henkel KGaA ( Germany )

) Jan Marini Skin Research Inc. ( USA )

) Johnson & Johnson ( USA )

) NeoStrata Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Neutrogena Corporation ( USA )

) L'Oreal SA ( France )

) LR Health & Beauty Systems ( Greece )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Pfizer Inc. ( USA )

) Procter & Gamble ( USA )

) Revlon Inc. ( USA )

) Elizabeth Arden Inc. ( USA )

) Shiseido Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Unilever PLC (UK)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

Anti-Aging Products: Enabling Healthy, Better, and Longer Living

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Trends in a Nutshell

Challenges in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

India & China Offer Huge Potential for Market Penetration

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth



2. Competition

Anti-Aging Product Opportunities Attract Personal Care Bigwigs

Leading Anti-Aging Products by Category

Anti-Aging Creams

Anti-Wrinkle Night Creams

Anti-Aging Serums

Anti-Aging Skin Products

Luxury Anti-aging Creams

Other Noteworthy Anti-Aging Creams

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Too Many Promises of Rejuvenation Turns On the Heat

Time Opportune for Implementing Male-Focused Retail Strategies

Convenience & Dual Functionality: The Crucible of Success

Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment

Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies for Different Regions

Brands in Developed Markets Take a Leaf Out of their Eastern Counterparts

Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products

Consumers Demand Faster and Instant Results

The Do-it-Yourself Anti-Aging Antidote

Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace

Building Consumer Confidence through Voluntary Clinical Trials

Private Labeled Products: Ample Room for Growth

Effective Delivery Systems: Key to Product Success

Delivery Systems of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

New Cosmeceutical Delivery Systems

Lotion Pumps for Anti-Aging Products

Manufacturers Make the Right Cuts

M&A: Primary Medium to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the Anti-Aging Products Market (2014-2018)

Internet & Social Media Channels Vital for Promotions

Distribution Landscape

Departmental Stores

Direct Sales

Discount Stores

Drug Stores

Health Food Outlets

Salons

Specialty Stores

Other Channels



3. Market Trends and Drivers

The Urgent Need to Foster Better Health and Well-Being of the Expanding Aging Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Surging Demand for Cosmeceuticals Drive Healthy Market Growth

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Common Skin Care Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Face Care Cosmeceuticals: Largest and Most Dynamic Anti-Aging Segment

Body Care Cosmeceuticals: Niche Yet Growing

Anti-Aging Cosmeceutical Consumer is Highly Informed and Aesthetically-Conscious

The Clampdown on Regulatory Controls

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Growing Popularity of Anti-Pollution Skincare Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Anti-Aging Remains Major Growth Engine for the Personal Care Market

Factors Driving Innovations in Personal Care

Active Ingredients

At-home Skin Care and Beauty Products and Devices Gain Demand

Popularity of Social Media Networks Drives the Personal Care Industry

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Natural Ingredients Offer the Unique Selling Point for Leading Brands

Select Natural Ingredients Used in Anti-Aging Products

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

Salicylic Acid

Cova B Trox

Sepilift

Nutri Ceramide

Vitamins

Tripeptide Rules Anti-Aging Market

Researchers and Beauty Companies Focus on Developing New Organic Cosmetics

Emollients Market to Gain

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature

Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Premium Anti-Aging Products Raises the Bar on Price Sensitivity

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Ant

Aging Products

Men Move to Mass Market Searching Better Skin

A New Breed Called Metrosexuals Spur Growth

Odds on Eves!!

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

The Charm of Youth Beckons Younger Consumers

Herbs & Vitamins: Redefining the Aging Process

Anti-Aging Vitamins and Supplements for Keeping the Dreaded Signs of Aging at Bay

Vitamins: The Dominant Ingredient in Anti-Aging Products

Key Factors Driving Vitamins Demand in Cosmetics & Dietary Supplements

Vitamin E in Cosmetic Application: A Bright Future

Supplements & Vitamins a Day Keeps Aging Away

What the Skeptics Say?

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

Rising Awareness of Intestinal Microflora on Skin Quality Boosts Demand for Probiotic Products

Bonicel: An Emerging Probiotic-Type for Personal Care Products

Focus on Graying Hair, Thinning Hair, and Dryness Boosts Demand for Hair Care Products with Anti-Aging Attributes

Keratin Treatment: Gaining Popularity in Hair Care

Mounting Healthcare Costs: A Blessing in Disguise for Ant

Aging Nutraceuticals

Desire for a Pain-Free and Injury-Free Old Age Spurs Demand for Dietary Supplements

Anti-Aging Potion for the Hands: A New Area to Conquer

Favorable Economic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Dominant Consumer Group

Mid-Life Crisis Shifts Focus on Retaining Youthful Healthy and Appearance

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Up Demand

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth



4. Anti-Aging Appearance and Health Products: Innovations & Advancements

Innovations in Anti-Aging Skincare

Stem Cell Technology: The Next Big Thing in Anti-Aging Cosmeceuticals

Anti-Aging Biotechnology

Bioinformatics and Big Data for Testing Skincare Product Efficacy

Anti-Aging Wearables

UV-Detecting Patch

DermoPatch

Phantom of the Opera-esque MAPO

Bioengineering: A Futuristic Concept

Mitochondria for Keeping Skin Young

Second Skin Grown in the Laboratories of MIT

Crispr DNA Editing Technology

UCL Researches Discover Possibility of Anti-Aging Pills

Youthful Look Gene

Anti-wrinkle Cosmetic Serum

Soliberine: A Novel Photo Protective Active Product

BASIS Pill

Geneu Anti-Aging Serum

Fractional Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing

Wrinkle Injections

Lip Plumpers

Capixyl

Telomerase Activator TA-65

Advanced Products to Combat Inflammation

Bespoke Products

Specialized Products

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products

Other Innovative Anti-Aging Products

Cancer Research Makes Anti-Aging Breakthroughs: A Classic Case of Serendipity



5. Key Issues Confronting The Market

Nanotechnology in Anti-Aging Skin Treatments: How Safe?

Claims Made by Anti-Aging Products: How Real?

Artecoll Fillers Spark Up Controversy

Mind Bending Arrays of Anti-Aging Products Confounds Consumers

Anti-Aging Products Come Under Regulatory Glare

Further Regulations on the Anvil

Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Need for Proper Certification Solutions



6. Regulatory Framework

The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)

The Concept of Intended Use

How Cosmeceuticals Manage to Dodge Stringent US FDA Regulations

Regulatory Differences for Cosmetics and Drugs

FDA getting into the Act

FDA's GMP Standards for Dietary Supplement Industry

National Advertising Division Concentrates on Big Three



7. Product Overview

Aging and Anti-Aging

Use of Anti-Aging Products at Different Ages

Anti-Aging Products and Services Ecosystem

The Aging Process

Wrinkles

Classification of Wrinkles

Role of Telomerase on Aging

Managing Dyschromia

Melanogenesis

Delaying Aging

Anti-Aging Products: Aging with Grace

1. Anti-Aging Products for Health Maintenance

Pharmaceuticals for Age-Related Health Conditions

Supplements for Age-Related Health Conditions

2. Anti-Aging Products for Appearance Enhancement

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Anti-Aging Chemicals

Micro-DA Retinol

Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA)

DMAE

Nanolipo-hGH

Matrix Metalloproteases Inhibitors

Vitabrid-C

IAA-Brid

Safflower Oleosomes

Monosaccharides and Polysaccharides

Eclaline

Bacopa (Bacopa monniera)

Acmella oleracea (Paracress)

Silymarin

Pomegranate

Kinetin or N6-furfuryladenine

Hyaluronic acid (HA)

Panthenol

Proteins & Peptides

Botanical Ingredients



8. Product Innovations/Introductions

Este Lauder Introduces Perfectionist Pro Collection

Lidl Unveils New Cien Brand Anti-Aging Products

BASF Develops New Anti-Aging Ingredients for Skin and Hair

Sundial Brands Unveils nyakio Prestige Skincare Line

Rollon Skin Care Introduces Prache Antiaging Products

Woolsy Unveils Allumire Antiaging Cream

Clarisonic Launches Smart Profile Uplift

Forever Introduces Infinite Premium Anti-Ageing Skin Care Range

NeoStrata Showcases NeoStrata SKIN ACTIVE Retinol + NAG Complex

Radin International Rolls Out QXP for Anti-Aging Skin Products

Eucerin Introduces Eucerin Elasticity+Filler

skinbetter science Unveils Anti-aging Skincare Products

Ardent World Introduces New Anti-Aging Skin Products

Skeyndor Introduces New Anti-aging Products

NutraNuva Anti-Aging Science Launches New Skin Care Products

ALASTIN Skincare Expands its Cosmeceutical Skin Care Portfolio

Silk Therapeutics Unveils New Range of Anti-aging Skincare Products

XANGO Introduces New Line of Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Innisfree Introduces Orchid Anti-Aging Creams

Theraderm Clinical Skin Care Unveils New Anti-Aging System

Hydra Skin Sciences Introduces Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Azul Introduces New Line of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Biomod Launches New Infuser Collection

Biomod Unveils New Anti-aging Masks

Therapon Skin Health Launches Daily Anti-Aging Regimen

Cipla Unveils Innovative Anti-Aging Product

Silab Introduces Natural Anti-aging Active Ingredient

Raphas Unveils New Anti-Aging Patch

Nu Skin Extends ageLOC Anti-aging Product Line

Avon Launches ANEW Power Serum

Keeva Organics Introduces New Anti-aging Cream

Nerium International Introduces Firming Body Contour Cream

Berkem Relaunches Berkemyol Line of Active Ingredients

NuGene Introduces New Skin Care Therapy

Skyler Launches ERASA XEP-30 Anti-aging Facial Care Product

Paula's Choice Unveils Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Sisley Introduces New Anti-aging Skin Care Product

Dermafutura Introduces New Premium Range of Anti-aging Products

Nerium Unveils New Anti-Aging Supplement

Gilded Cells Develops Innovative Anti-aging Product

BABOR Unveils New Anti-aging Skin Care Collection

BASF Introduces New Anti-aging Face Care Product

Lotus Professionals Introduces New Anti-aging Products Range



9. Recent Industry Activity

Shiseido Acquires Olivo Laboratories

Henkel Inaugurates New Beauty Care Hair Professional Headquarters in California

Daewoong Pharmaceuticals to Commence Clinical Trials of Nabota in China

Allergan Receives USFDA Approval for BOTOX Cosmetic in Forehead Lines Treatment

Daewoong Pharma Receives US Regulatory Approval for Generic Name of Nabota

Revance Achieves Positive Results in Preliminary Phase 3 Trials of RT002

Unilever Acquires Sundial Brands

Valeant Divests Obagi Medical Products

L'Oreal Acquires Valeant's CeraVe, Ambi & AcneFree Skin Care Brands

Naturally Splendid Inks Sales Agreement with Laguna Blends

Shiseido to Develop New Production Site in Ohtawara City

Unilever Acquires Carver Korea

Easton Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Herbs of Kedem

Procter & Gamble Transfers Specialty Beauty Business to Coty

Shiseido Takes Over Gurwitch Products

Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden

L'Oral Snaps Up IT Cosmetics

Cerberus Capital Acquires Avon's North American Business

Life Extension Collaborates with Insilico Medicine to Develop Anti-Aging Products

BioStem Technologies Acquires TEN Health Behavior Change Platform

Health Advance to Acquire Hantian Labs

Laguna Blends to Acquire Distribution Rights of CBD Skin Care Products

Jeunesse Launches New Anti-aging Products Company in Zambia

Johnson & Johnson to Take Over NeoStrata

Unilever Expands Personal Care Portfolio with Acquisition of Murad Skincare

Synergy CHC Takes Over Equal Stake in Hand MD Corp.



10. Focus on Select Global Players



11. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 326 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 356)



The United States (123)

(123) Canada (10)

(10) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (168)

(168) France (39)

(39)

Germany (26)

(26)

The United Kingdom (17)

(17)

Italy (19)

(19)

Spain (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (63)

(63) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)

(Excluding Japan) (27) Middle East (17)

(17) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpkhwv/antiaging?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-products-market-2015-2022---global-strategic-business-report-2018---surging-demand-for-cosmeceuticals-drive-healthy-market-growth-300626214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

