Anti-Aging Products Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Surging Demand for Cosmeceuticals Drive Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Anti-Aging Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Anti-Aging Products for Health Maintenance (Pharmaceuticals for Age-Related Health Conditions, & Supplements for Age-Related Health Conditions)
- Anti-Aging Products for Appearance Enhancement (Skin Care, Hair Care, & Others)
The report profiles 326 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- ARK Skincare (UK)
- Avon Products Inc. (UK)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- Biomod Concepts, Inc. (Canada)
- Chanel SA (France)
- Christian Dior SA (France)
- Clarins (France)
- Ella Bache (France)
- Estee Lauder Inc. (USA)
- Clinique Laboratories, LLC (USA)
- Henkel KGaA (Germany)
- Jan Marini Skin Research Inc. (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- NeoStrata Company, Inc. (USA)
- Neutrogena Corporation (USA)
- L'Oreal SA (France)
- LR Health & Beauty Systems (Greece)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Pfizer Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble (USA)
- Revlon Inc. (USA)
- Elizabeth Arden Inc. (USA)
- Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Unilever PLC (UK)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada)
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
Anti-Aging Products: Enabling Healthy, Better, and Longer Living
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Trends in a Nutshell
Challenges in a Nutshell
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
India & China Offer Huge Potential for Market Penetration
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
2. Competition
Anti-Aging Product Opportunities Attract Personal Care Bigwigs
Leading Anti-Aging Products by Category
Anti-Aging Creams
Anti-Wrinkle Night Creams
Anti-Aging Serums
Anti-Aging Skin Products
Luxury Anti-aging Creams
Other Noteworthy Anti-Aging Creams
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Too Many Promises of Rejuvenation Turns On the Heat
Time Opportune for Implementing Male-Focused Retail Strategies
Convenience & Dual Functionality: The Crucible of Success
Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment
Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies for Different Regions
Brands in Developed Markets Take a Leaf Out of their Eastern Counterparts
Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products
Consumers Demand Faster and Instant Results
The Do-it-Yourself Anti-Aging Antidote
Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace
Building Consumer Confidence through Voluntary Clinical Trials
Private Labeled Products: Ample Room for Growth
Effective Delivery Systems: Key to Product Success
Delivery Systems of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
New Cosmeceutical Delivery Systems
Lotion Pumps for Anti-Aging Products
Manufacturers Make the Right Cuts
M&A: Primary Medium to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the Anti-Aging Products Market (2014-2018)
Internet & Social Media Channels Vital for Promotions
Distribution Landscape
Departmental Stores
Direct Sales
Discount Stores
Drug Stores
Health Food Outlets
Salons
Specialty Stores
Other Channels
3. Market Trends and Drivers
The Urgent Need to Foster Better Health and Well-Being of the Expanding Aging Population: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Surging Demand for Cosmeceuticals Drive Healthy Market Growth
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty
Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals
Common Skin Care Cosmeceuticals
Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Popular Cosmeceutical Contents
Face Care Cosmeceuticals: Largest and Most Dynamic Anti-Aging Segment
Body Care Cosmeceuticals: Niche Yet Growing
Anti-Aging Cosmeceutical Consumer is Highly Informed and Aesthetically-Conscious
The Clampdown on Regulatory Controls
Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion
Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures
Growing Popularity of Anti-Pollution Skincare Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Anti-Aging Remains Major Growth Engine for the Personal Care Market
Factors Driving Innovations in Personal Care
Active Ingredients
At-home Skin Care and Beauty Products and Devices Gain Demand
Popularity of Social Media Networks Drives the Personal Care Industry
Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
Natural Ingredients Offer the Unique Selling Point for Leading Brands
Select Natural Ingredients Used in Anti-Aging Products
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)
Salicylic Acid
Cova B Trox
Sepilift
Nutri Ceramide
Vitamins
Tripeptide Rules Anti-Aging Market
Researchers and Beauty Companies Focus on Developing New Organic Cosmetics
Emollients Market to Gain
Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature
Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products
Premium Anti-Aging Products Raises the Bar on Price Sensitivity
Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Ant
Aging Products
Men Move to Mass Market Searching Better Skin
A New Breed Called Metrosexuals Spur Growth
Odds on Eves!!
The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
The Charm of Youth Beckons Younger Consumers
Herbs & Vitamins: Redefining the Aging Process
Anti-Aging Vitamins and Supplements for Keeping the Dreaded Signs of Aging at Bay
Vitamins: The Dominant Ingredient in Anti-Aging Products
Key Factors Driving Vitamins Demand in Cosmetics & Dietary Supplements
Vitamin E in Cosmetic Application: A Bright Future
Supplements & Vitamins a Day Keeps Aging Away
What the Skeptics Say?
Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products
Rising Awareness of Intestinal Microflora on Skin Quality Boosts Demand for Probiotic Products
Bonicel: An Emerging Probiotic-Type for Personal Care Products
Focus on Graying Hair, Thinning Hair, and Dryness Boosts Demand for Hair Care Products with Anti-Aging Attributes
Keratin Treatment: Gaining Popularity in Hair Care
Mounting Healthcare Costs: A Blessing in Disguise for Ant
Aging Nutraceuticals
Desire for a Pain-Free and Injury-Free Old Age Spurs Demand for Dietary Supplements
Anti-Aging Potion for the Hands: A New Area to Conquer
Favorable Economic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Women: The Dominant Consumer Group
Mid-Life Crisis Shifts Focus on Retaining Youthful Healthy and Appearance
Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Up Demand
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
4. Anti-Aging Appearance and Health Products: Innovations & Advancements
Innovations in Anti-Aging Skincare
Stem Cell Technology: The Next Big Thing in Anti-Aging Cosmeceuticals
Anti-Aging Biotechnology
Bioinformatics and Big Data for Testing Skincare Product Efficacy
Anti-Aging Wearables
UV-Detecting Patch
DermoPatch
Phantom of the Opera-esque MAPO
Bioengineering: A Futuristic Concept
Mitochondria for Keeping Skin Young
Second Skin Grown in the Laboratories of MIT
Crispr DNA Editing Technology
UCL Researches Discover Possibility of Anti-Aging Pills
Youthful Look Gene
Anti-wrinkle Cosmetic Serum
Soliberine: A Novel Photo Protective Active Product
BASIS Pill
Geneu Anti-Aging Serum
Fractional Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing
Wrinkle Injections
Lip Plumpers
Capixyl
Telomerase Activator TA-65
Advanced Products to Combat Inflammation
Bespoke Products
Specialized Products
Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products
Other Innovative Anti-Aging Products
Cancer Research Makes Anti-Aging Breakthroughs: A Classic Case of Serendipity
5. Key Issues Confronting The Market
Nanotechnology in Anti-Aging Skin Treatments: How Safe?
Claims Made by Anti-Aging Products: How Real?
Artecoll Fillers Spark Up Controversy
Mind Bending Arrays of Anti-Aging Products Confounds Consumers
Anti-Aging Products Come Under Regulatory Glare
Further Regulations on the Anvil
Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Need for Proper Certification Solutions
6. Regulatory Framework
The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act)
The Concept of Intended Use
How Cosmeceuticals Manage to Dodge Stringent US FDA Regulations
Regulatory Differences for Cosmetics and Drugs
FDA getting into the Act
FDA's GMP Standards for Dietary Supplement Industry
National Advertising Division Concentrates on Big Three
7. Product Overview
Aging and Anti-Aging
Use of Anti-Aging Products at Different Ages
Anti-Aging Products and Services Ecosystem
The Aging Process
Wrinkles
Classification of Wrinkles
Role of Telomerase on Aging
Managing Dyschromia
Melanogenesis
Delaying Aging
Anti-Aging Products: Aging with Grace
1. Anti-Aging Products for Health Maintenance
Pharmaceuticals for Age-Related Health Conditions
Supplements for Age-Related Health Conditions
2. Anti-Aging Products for Appearance Enhancement
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Anti-Aging Chemicals
Micro-DA Retinol
Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA)
DMAE
Nanolipo-hGH
Matrix Metalloproteases Inhibitors
Vitabrid-C
IAA-Brid
Safflower Oleosomes
Monosaccharides and Polysaccharides
Eclaline
Bacopa (Bacopa monniera)
Acmella oleracea (Paracress)
Silymarin
Pomegranate
Kinetin or N6-furfuryladenine
Hyaluronic acid (HA)
Panthenol
Proteins & Peptides
Botanical Ingredients
8. Product Innovations/Introductions
Este Lauder Introduces Perfectionist Pro Collection
Lidl Unveils New Cien Brand Anti-Aging Products
BASF Develops New Anti-Aging Ingredients for Skin and Hair
Sundial Brands Unveils nyakio Prestige Skincare Line
Rollon Skin Care Introduces Prache Antiaging Products
Woolsy Unveils Allumire Antiaging Cream
Clarisonic Launches Smart Profile Uplift
Forever Introduces Infinite Premium Anti-Ageing Skin Care Range
NeoStrata Showcases NeoStrata SKIN ACTIVE Retinol + NAG Complex
Radin International Rolls Out QXP for Anti-Aging Skin Products
Eucerin Introduces Eucerin Elasticity+Filler
skinbetter science Unveils Anti-aging Skincare Products
Ardent World Introduces New Anti-Aging Skin Products
Skeyndor Introduces New Anti-aging Products
NutraNuva Anti-Aging Science Launches New Skin Care Products
ALASTIN Skincare Expands its Cosmeceutical Skin Care Portfolio
Silk Therapeutics Unveils New Range of Anti-aging Skincare Products
XANGO Introduces New Line of Anti-Aging Skincare Products
Innisfree Introduces Orchid Anti-Aging Creams
Theraderm Clinical Skin Care Unveils New Anti-Aging System
Hydra Skin Sciences Introduces Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
Azul Introduces New Line of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
Biomod Launches New Infuser Collection
Biomod Unveils New Anti-aging Masks
Therapon Skin Health Launches Daily Anti-Aging Regimen
Cipla Unveils Innovative Anti-Aging Product
Silab Introduces Natural Anti-aging Active Ingredient
Raphas Unveils New Anti-Aging Patch
Nu Skin Extends ageLOC Anti-aging Product Line
Avon Launches ANEW Power Serum
Keeva Organics Introduces New Anti-aging Cream
Nerium International Introduces Firming Body Contour Cream
Berkem Relaunches Berkemyol Line of Active Ingredients
NuGene Introduces New Skin Care Therapy
Skyler Launches ERASA XEP-30 Anti-aging Facial Care Product
Paula's Choice Unveils Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Sisley Introduces New Anti-aging Skin Care Product
Dermafutura Introduces New Premium Range of Anti-aging Products
Nerium Unveils New Anti-Aging Supplement
Gilded Cells Develops Innovative Anti-aging Product
BABOR Unveils New Anti-aging Skin Care Collection
BASF Introduces New Anti-aging Face Care Product
Lotus Professionals Introduces New Anti-aging Products Range
9. Recent Industry Activity
Shiseido Acquires Olivo Laboratories
Henkel Inaugurates New Beauty Care Hair Professional Headquarters in California
Daewoong Pharmaceuticals to Commence Clinical Trials of Nabota in China
Allergan Receives USFDA Approval for BOTOX Cosmetic in Forehead Lines Treatment
Daewoong Pharma Receives US Regulatory Approval for Generic Name of Nabota
Revance Achieves Positive Results in Preliminary Phase 3 Trials of RT002
Unilever Acquires Sundial Brands
Valeant Divests Obagi Medical Products
L'Oreal Acquires Valeant's CeraVe, Ambi & AcneFree Skin Care Brands
Naturally Splendid Inks Sales Agreement with Laguna Blends
Shiseido to Develop New Production Site in Ohtawara City
Unilever Acquires Carver Korea
Easton Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Herbs of Kedem
Procter & Gamble Transfers Specialty Beauty Business to Coty
Shiseido Takes Over Gurwitch Products
Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden
L'Oral Snaps Up IT Cosmetics
Cerberus Capital Acquires Avon's North American Business
Life Extension Collaborates with Insilico Medicine to Develop Anti-Aging Products
BioStem Technologies Acquires TEN Health Behavior Change Platform
Health Advance to Acquire Hantian Labs
Laguna Blends to Acquire Distribution Rights of CBD Skin Care Products
Jeunesse Launches New Anti-aging Products Company in Zambia
Johnson & Johnson to Take Over NeoStrata
Unilever Expands Personal Care Portfolio with Acquisition of Murad Skincare
Synergy CHC Takes Over Equal Stake in Hand MD Corp.
10. Focus on Select Global Players
11. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 326 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 356)
- The United States (123)
- Canada (10)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (168)
- France (39)
- Germany (26)
- The United Kingdom (17)
- Italy (19)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (63)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)
- Middle East (17)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpkhwv/antiaging?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-aging-products-market-2015-2022---global-strategic-business-report-2018---surging-demand-for-cosmeceuticals-drive-healthy-market-growth-300626214.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article