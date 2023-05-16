Anti-Aging Products Market size is to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2027, Availability of online products is an emerging trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-aging products market is estimated to grow by USD 18.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (skincare, hair care, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, online, pharmacy and drug stores, and specialty stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the skincare segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The segment currently dominates the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Anti-aging skin care products include topical creams for improving skin tone. These products include lotions and serums, which are widely used as they smooth out the appearance of wrinkles on the skin. Furthermore, the increasing older population notably drives the anti-aging products market growth. The population of elders is increasing significantly and is the result of a combination of factors such as advances in medical care, improved living conditions, and declining fertility rates. In recent years, the number of elderly people in their 30s to 45s has increased, and the demand for anti-aging products that make them look youthful is increasing. Hence, such factors drive segment growth, which in turn fuels the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market. Download the Sample Report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Aging Products Market 2023-2027

Anti-aging Products Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Developlus Inc., LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs I Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Orlane SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Oriflame Holding AG, and Shiseido Co. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Skin care, Hair care, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Online, Pharmacy and drug stores, and Specialty stores), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Anti-aging products market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Developlus Inc., LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs I Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Orlane SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Oriflame Holding AG, and Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Anti-Aging Products Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The availability of online products is an emerging trend influencing the anti-aging products market growth.

Due to the high penetration of the internet, there is a growing awareness of buying anti-aging products online.

For instance, about 90% of Internet users between their 30s and 49s in the US purchased cosmetics through the manufacturer's website.

Furthermore, about 80% of 50-64-year-old internet users in the United States purchased cosmetics through portals like online beauty store sites.

purchased cosmetics through portals like online beauty store sites. Products such as anti-aging creams, lotions, and serums are sold online, and sales through online channels gradually become established to meet the growing needs of consumers.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth of anti-aging products during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The high cost of anti-aging products is a major challenge hindering the anti-aging products market growth.

Cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams, serums, and other anti-aging face products are expensive.

This is due to the presence of expensive ingredients and factors such as packaging and advertising costs that are included in the final price of the product. Furthermore, companies invest heavily in the innovation and development of cosmetic products such as anti-aging products.

Moreover, ingredients such as peptides and retinol used in anti-aging products are expensive.

Anti-aging products contain a combination of antioxidants and nourishing moisturizers to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of anti-aging products during the forecast period.

The anti-aging products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Anti-Aging Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-aging products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-aging products market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-aging products market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the anti-aging products market vendors

Anti-Aging Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Developlus Inc., LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mountain Valley Springs I Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Orlane SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Himalaya Wellness Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Oriflame Holding AG, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anti-aging products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global anti-aging products market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmacy and drug stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pharmacy and drug stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pharmacy and drug stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pharmacy and drug stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pharmacy and drug stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 123: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 127: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 132: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Developlus Inc.

Exhibit 136: Developlus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Developlus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Developlus Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 139: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 140: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

12.8 LOccitane Groupe SA

Exhibit 142: LOccitane Groupe SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: LOccitane Groupe SA - Business segments



Exhibit 144: LOccitane Groupe SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: LOccitane Groupe SA - Segment focus

12.9 LOreal SA

Exhibit 146: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 149: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.10 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 154: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 155: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 156: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 157: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.12 Natura and Co Holding SA

Exhibit 159: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus

12.13 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 163: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 171: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 174: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 177: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 180: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 182: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

