Anti Aging Products Market to Reach $108.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global anti-aging products market has experienced significant growth driven by the increasing aging population and the widespread influence of social media. As the global population continues to age, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe, there is a increased demand for products that address age-related skin concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Concurrently, the rise of social media platforms has amplified beauty standards and trends, with influencers and celebrities promoting anti-aging products, thereby increasing consumer awareness and demand.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti Aging Products Market by Product Type (Facial Creams and Lotions, Serums and Concentrates, Under Eye Creams, Others (Facial Oils and Sheet Masks)), End User (Male and Female), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the anti aging products market was valued at $55.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $108.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The prime determinants of growth in the anti-aging products market include technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and evolving beauty trends. Innovations in skincare technology, such as the development of more effective active ingredients and delivery systems, are enhancing product efficacy and attracting more consumers. In addition, the rising awareness about skincare and anti-aging benefits is driving demand. New trends, such as the preference for natural and organic products, the rise of gender-neutral skincare, and the integration of wellness concepts into beauty routines, are also shaping the market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer holistic benefits, including anti-aging, hydration, and overall skin health, which is encouraging brands to diversify their offerings and adopt sustainable practices.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $55.80 Billion Market Size in 2033 $108.5 Billion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers • The growing geriatric population. • Increasing awareness of anti-aging products and services. • The growing influence of social media. Opportunities • The high cost of anti-aging products and services. • Growing demand for clean beauty and natural ingredients. Restraints • The intense competition among players. • The high cost of anti-aging products and services.

Segment Highlights

By product type, facial creams and lotions segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to their widespread use and multifunctional benefits. These products are mainly used in daily skincare routines, providing essential hydration, protection, and treatment for various skin concerns. The ease of application and the availability of formulations tailored to different skin types and concerns make them highly popular among consumers. In addition, facial creams and lotions often incorporate advanced ingredients such as retinoids, peptides, and antioxidants, which are known for their anti-aging properties. The continuous innovation in this segment, including the introduction of lightweight and non-greasy formulations & products with added benefits such as sun protection further drives their dominance in the market.

By end user, the female segment was the dominating segment in the anti-aging products market in 2023 owing to higher awareness and prioritization of skincare among women. Women are generally more proactive in seeking out and using products that address aging concerns, driven by societal beauty standards and a greater emphasis on maintaining youthful appearance. The vast array of products specifically formulated for women, coupled with targeted marketing campaigns by beauty brands, reinforces this trend. Women also tend to engage more with beauty content on social media and are influenced by beauty influencers and celebrities, which further boosts their consumption of anti-aging products. The availability of a wide range of options, from budget-friendly to premium products, caters to diverse preferences and enhances market penetration.

By distribution channel, online retail stores dominate the anti-aging products market owing to their convenience, extensive product range, and competitive pricing. The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized how consumers shop for skincare products, offering the ability to compare prices, read reviews, and access a wider variety of products from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms also frequently offer exclusive deals and discounts, making them an attractive option for price-sensitive consumers. In addition, online retail stores provide detailed product information and recommendations, enhancing the shopping experience and driving the dominance of this distribution channel in the anti-aging products market.

Regional outlook

By region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the anti-aging products market in 2023 owing to several compelling reasons. Firstly, the region has a rapidly aging population. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea have significant proportions of elderly citizens, driving demand for anti-aging solutions . In addition, rising disposable incomes across the region have enabled more consumers to spend on premium skincare products. The cultural emphasis on beauty and skincare also plays a crucial role, with consumers in Asia-Pacific highly valuing youthful and radiant skin. Moreover, the influence of K-beauty (Korean beauty) and J-beauty (Japanese beauty) trends has significantly boosted the market. These trends emphasize advanced skincare routines and innovative products, which have garnered global attention and demand . Lastly, the presence of major skincare brands and the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region have facilitated easier access to a wide range of products, further driving market dominance in 2023.

Players: -

Estee Lauder Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOreal SA

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Beiersdorf Global

Shiseido Company Limited

Groupe Clarins

Caudalie

Natura & Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anti-aging products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In January 2024 , Estée Lauder unveiled its newest product innovation, new Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème, with SIRTIVITY-LP™ which reveals visible age reversal starting in just 14 days.

In August 2023 , OLAY introduced its latest technological breakthrough, OLAY Super Serum, a superpowered skin care innovation that includes activated niacinamide, as well as vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) — all working together to deliver an unparalleled skin transformation.

, OLAY introduced its latest technological breakthrough, OLAY Super Serum, a superpowered skin care innovation that includes activated niacinamide, as well as vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) — all working together to deliver an unparalleled skin transformation. L'Oréal Canada launched SkinBetter Science, a medical aesthetic skincare brand, adding it to the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB) division. The brand claimed that SkinBetter Science is currently distributed across Canada and on the www.skinbetter.ca.

