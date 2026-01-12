ANTI-AMERICANISM ABROAD IS "NEW NORMAL" FOR TOP US BRANDS, AMA-NEW YORK STUDY FINDS

Hostility has surged 5-10x, but brands can blunt anger with "respectful partnership"

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-American sentiment is hurting sales prospects abroad according to 62% of global marketers at US firms, and they say the trend is likely to continue. However, American brands can manage effectively by listening and responding to foreign customers' concerns –and making sure they know that the brands do so.

Those are the conclusions of a comprehensive new study from the American Marketing Association – New York (AMA-NEW YORK), Building Bridges: Global Marketing in An Era of Anti-Americanism, conducted online by Charney Research and Toluna. It included a poll of 125 American global marketers, social media listening to 93,185 conversations in Canada, France, Mexico, and China. and a consumer focus group in each.

Anti-Americanism on social media surged five- to ten-fold in Canada, Mexico, and France in 2025 as consumers reacted to the tariffs, policies, and rhetoric of the new US administration. Members of the focus groups angrily called America a "former friend" and an "abusive neighbor."

Many US firms reported being hit by anti-American boycotts. Marketers cited notable drops in brand equity, sales volumes, and prices due to the rise in hostility to America. The damage has only begun: 63% expect it will still harm foreign sales in three years. The share who say it will be very harmful then rises to 17%, up 5 points from those who say it is very harmful now.

The report notes that labels and apps to identify US products have emerged due to consumer demand, while hostility to America is feeding a growing thicket of restrictions on their sale and use.

"Anti-Americanism in foreign markets is not a blip – it's the new normal," said Craig Charney, who directed the research. "Iconic American exporters who don't pay attention to what their customers are thinking will pay in losses at the bottom line."

Ironically, the social media research showed hostility primarily targets "hallmark" brands that symbolize American identity, tech, or lifestyle, rather than functional brands with greater exports. The brands consumers love most – like Amazon, Apple, and Starbucks – are the most frequent boycott targets because they are also the brands consumers know best.

Foreign customers in the focus groups said they feel ignored, citing high pricing, "product discrimination," and a lack of cultural commitment, business partnership, or social engagement by US firms.

The groups identified "respectful partnership"—messaging emphasizing listening and community contributions as well as products—as the most persuasive communication strategy to combat anti-Americanism, if followed by action.

Jessie Higgins of Toluna, who oversaw the focus groups, commented, "The play involves bringing back humanity to the relationship and talking about something other than US policy. Despite current political frustration and confusion, they still like US brands."

Focus groups and social commenters rated environmental sustainability as the their top social priority for US firms. Supporting local community organizations, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fair labor practices came next.

The research highlighted a major awareness gap on corporate involvement in these issues. While 99% of US firms selling overseas also support social causes abroad, primarily those the focus groups emphasized, these efforts are virtually unknown to foreign publics.

The study's key recommendations include:

Tactics to rebuild trust: replacing overt US symbols (flags, eagles) in ads with universal values (family, community), product and marketing localization, and publicizing social initiatives.

Long-term strategies: localizing supply chains, decentralizing marketing decisions, listening to customers, and addressing their local pricing, product, and cultural concerns.

