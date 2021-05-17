Anti-Block Additives Market is projected to reach a market value of more than US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Globally, demand for anti-block additives is growing at a significant rate, driven by increasing application in various end-use industries across the globe. However, packaging is one of the important applications of anti-block additives. Countries such as China, India, and Vietnam have been listed as strong growth centers in the packaging industry, and are expected to drive consumption of anti-block additives over the forecast period.

As per Persistence Market Research's analysis, the global anti-block additive market is projected to reach a market value of more than US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of regional growth, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing agricultural output from this region is expected to escalate demand for food packaging, which will drive demand for anti-block additives.

is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing agricultural output from this region is expected to escalate demand for food packaging, which will drive demand for anti-block additives. Rising demand for anti-block additives from the packaging Industry is expected over the coming years.

Increasing demand from the agriculture industry is expected to further demand growth for anti-block additives.

The markets in India and China are expected to surge at around 6% CAGR each through 2031, while that in the U.S. at 5%.

and are expected to surge at around 6% CAGR each through 2031, while that in the U.S. at 5%. In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market witnessed a growth rate of -0.4%.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16261

"Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, key players across the globe reduced their production capacity utilization to around 55%, due to non-availability of raw material, delays in port clearances, and limited availability of transportation," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global anti-block additive market has been identified as a significantly fragmented market, with various small- and medium-scale players in this space, along with large international players. Some leading players included in the report, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Honeywell International Inc., W R Grace, ExxonMobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BYK, Croda International Plc, Ampacet Corporation, SABIC, and Astra Polymers, are anticipated to create tough a competitive environment at the global level.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/16261

Conclusion

The global market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to rising demand from chemical industries. Increasing use of anti-block additives is being witnessed in end-user applications such as packaging and non-packaging industries. Sales of anti-block additives are also estimated to rise owing to increasing demand from semiconductor industries over the coming years.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16261

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a market research report on the anti-block additive market that contains global industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, polymer, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Chemicals and Materials

Related Reports:

Friction Modifier Additives Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/friction-modifier-additives-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/friction-modifier-additives-market.asp Coating Additives Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/coating-additives-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.