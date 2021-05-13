Anti-block Additives Market to grow by USD 417.84 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the anti-block additives market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Inorganic is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

Who are the top players in the market?

ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology. However, the presence of alternatives like biofilms will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the low manufacturing cost, the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology, and the rise in disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities. The increase in the overall cost of packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this anti-block additives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anti-block Additives Market is segmented as below:

Product

Inorganic



Organic

Material

LLDPE



HDPE



LDPE



BOPP



Others

Application

Food And Packaging



Pharmaceutical



Agriculture



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The anti-block additives market report covers the following areas:

Anti-block Additives Market Size

Anti-block Additives Market Trends

Anti-block Additives Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the low manufacturing cost as one of the prime reasons driving the Anti-block Additives Market growth during the next few years.

Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-block additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-block additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-block additives market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-block additives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

LLDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BOPP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Croda International Plc

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Quarzwerke GmbH

W. R. Grace and Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

