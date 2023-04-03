Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market to Reach $ 4.76 billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market size was valued at USD 2.64 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 4.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. As per Cognitive Market Research analysis, rising consumer awareness about the benefits of using anti-blue ray myopia lenses and increasing demand for premium eyewear products among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the market. In August 2022, Essilor International and Myopia Profile, a company that educates people about myopia, established a partnership to give eye care professionals clinical practice in handling childhood myopia, which is a great opportunity to drive market growth.

Major findings during the study of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market:

Increasing consumers wishing to purchase high-quality products for the protection of their eyes is driving the growth of the anti-blue ray myopia lens market

Rising standards of living, a growing fashion consciousness, and expanding online virtual eyewear fitting trends are drivers that can propel the global market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses

The increasing demand for anti-blue ray myopia due to the rising prevalence of myopia and awareness regards anti-blue-ray myopia lenses

Among segments, the market is further classified into single, trifocal, bifocal, and others. The single segment is anticipated to have a significant revenue share of 28.6% in the global market over the forecast period due to inexpensive cost and for persons below 40 with myopia or other eye impairments

Among the distribution channels, the market is further classified into retail stores, hospitals & clinics, and e-commerce platforms. The retail segment is anticipated to have the largest market share of 34.2% in the global market due to customers' preference for retail outlets, including brand chains, individual retailers, and wholesalers

Read Full Market Analysis Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Type (Bifocal, Single, Trifocal, and Others) by Distribution Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Retail Stores, E-Commerce Platforms, and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Anti blue Ray Myopia Lenses Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market 2022 Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Revenue (USD billion) 2.64 Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030) 7.6 % Single Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses: Type Share 28.6 % Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Retail Distribution Channel Share 34.2 % Asia Pacific Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Share 38.5 %

What are the Drivers of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?

The growing use of anti-blue ray myopia lenses has numerous advantages, such as the decreased risk of macular and migraines degeneration is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance: regular exposure to blue light may increase the probability of developing macular degeneration, even if a definitive link between the two conditions has not yet been established. The chance of developing this problem can be decreased by wearing anti-blue ray myopia lenses frequently. Furthermore, there is a cause-and-effect relationship between eye strain, migraines, and headaches, and these glasses can lower the frequency and intensity of migraine.

What are the Restraints of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?

The price of an anti-blue ray myopia lens is higher than other regular myopia lenses. This is a crucial factor that can impede the expansion of the global market during the forecast period

What are the trends in the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?

The rising trends of virtual eyewear try-on will speed up the market's global expansion. The demand for these lenses is increasing due to a rise in fashion awareness and standard of living, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Check the Full Report, including Global, Regional, and Country Level Analysis:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/anti-blue-ray-myopia-lenses-market-report

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

250+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Chapter-wise guidance

Top Market Players list with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

Free Analysis of One Leading Company with SWOT Analysis and Company Market Share

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Updated list of tables & figures

Cognitive Market Research Methodology

How COVID-19 impacted the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?

The market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses had great growth, even though the coronavirus epidemic had a significant negative influence on several industries. Many people spent more time on digital screens, computers, and mobile devices during the government-enforced lockdown that was implemented to stop the coronavirus illness. Long-term exposure to blue light was prevalent, which had a detrimental effect on most people's eye health. The people have been reporting issues like eye strain and dryness from too much exposure to blue light because of increased screen time during the pandemic. As a result, the value of preserving good eye health has significantly increased, pushing the market expansion for anti-blue ray myopia lenses. Several companies are utilizing their strategic plans and initiatives to help society recover from chaotic conditions.

Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Report Scope

Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market – Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Bifocal

Single

Trifocal

Others

Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market – Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital & Clinics

Retail Stores

E-Commerce Platforms

Others

By Regions:

North America ( United States , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( United Kingdom , France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Denmark , Luxembourg , Netherlands , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia and Rest of APAC)

( , , Korea, , , , , , , and Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Peru , Chile , Rest of South America )

( , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Nigeria , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Nikon

ZEISS

Chemiglas Corp.

Seiko

Essilor

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd

RODENSTOCK GMBH

HOYA Corporation

Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Conant Optics Co. Ltd

Recent developments:

Company Name Date Development/News Essilor International August 2022 Essilor International and Myopia Profile, a company that educates people about myopia, have established a partnership to give eye care professionals clinical knowledge, skills, and practice in childhood myopia. ZEISS February 2021 ZEISS launched the ZEISS Blue Guard product line which can block blue light.

Related Reports to Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market:

The global biohazard bags market is projected to reach USD 598.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%

The global biohazard bags market is projected to reach USD 598.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Biological, chemical, or infectious agents can contaminate a variety of objects. Biohazard bags are specially made bags used to dispose of these things. These bags are sturdy, long-lasting plastic, and to let you know that they may contain dangerous goods, they are usually brightly colored in red or orange. Biohazard bags are frequently employed in hospitals, labs, and other such places when potentially contagious or dangerous materials are handled. They are used to eliminate things like worn-out medical gloves, gowns, and other safety gear, as well as biological samples, cultures, and other materials that might be contaminated with diseases.

Pacemaker Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 Bn in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6%

Pacemaker Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 Bn in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

A pacemaker is a medical device that controls the heart rate by delivering electrical impulses to the heart muscle through electrodes. The Pacemakers market research study is designed to illustrate quantitative market trends in the therapeutic category of Cardiovascular Devices. The market size for pacemakers will grow as the proportion of older people population rises noticeably. Leadless pacemaker patients will accept the device to a more significant extent as a result of successful outcomes following implantation.

Other Related Reports:

Interventional oncology market is projected to reach USD 4,102.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2 %

is projected to reach Vascular Disease Devices Market is poised to reach $16.2 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

is poised to reach , Dentures Market is expected to reach USD 3.45 billion in 2030 , at a CAGR of 7.1%

is expected to reach , at a Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to surpass around USD 16.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.4%

is expected to surpass around Cosmetic Dentistry Market is projected to hit around USD 43.2 billion by 2030, at CAGR of 13.8%

Explore Other Cognitive Market Research's Pharma & Healthcare Industry Report

About Cognitive Market Research

Cognitive Market Research has evolved as one of the leading market research and consulting firms providing services across multiple domains. Our team of researchers gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces operating across the value chain. As a market research company, we gather information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product or service in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world and help them to build business strategies accordingly.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: Increasing Opportunities for the mRNA Vaccines Market

How Market Research is Helping the Telemedicine Market?

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw

Global Sales Manager

Cognitive Market Research

Phone: USA: (+1) +1 312-376-8303 | Europe and UK: (+44) 20-8144-9523

Asia Pacific: (+852) 81930785 | India: (+91) 983-496-8611

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription

Research Methodology

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cognitive Market Research