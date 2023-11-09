Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market size to grow by USD 11.42 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 57% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (maABs) market is expected to grow by USD 11.42 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by product (oncology, neurology, and immunology), type (first generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, second generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and third generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is due to the high incidence and prevalence of hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Acrotech Biopharma Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fosun International Ltd., Genmab AS, IGM Biosciences Inc., JSC BIOCAD, LFB SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., United BioPharma Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies such as Bax active monomer recombinant antibody 6A7 OAAV00544 and CD52 recombinant antibody campath 1H OAAV00552.

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the oncology segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is the availability of anti-CD20 mAbs in common cancer indications that has driven this segment's growth.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Market Dynamics

Increased use of combination therapies

High target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs

Strong pipeline and recent approvals

Key Driver

Increased use of combination therapies is a key factor driving market growth. In cases where the effectiveness and poor tolerability of monotherapy products are worse than in combination therapy, a combination treatment is usually preferable. In combination with other medicines to treat comorbid diseases, the market has seen a strong increase in the use of mABs against CD20.

Major Trend

The development of CD20 bispecific antibodies is the primary trend shaping market growth.

What are the key data covered in this anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market companies.

SOURCE Technavio