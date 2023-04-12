Anti-cellulite Care Products Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2026, Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-cellulite care products market size is expected to grow by USD 437.37 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for anti-cellulite care products in the region. The growth in the region is facilitated by factors such as the significant increase in the demand for premium anti-cellulite care products and the rise in the adoption of multifunctional anti-cellulite care products. The sales of premium and multifunctional anti-cellulite care products in various countries in the region contributed to the high revenue shares in the region in 2021. Some other major growth drivers for the anti-cellulite care products market in the region include increasing product awareness, growing concerns for health and beauty, and the rising frequency of new product launches. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-cellulite Care Products Market

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market: Rising awareness of myths about surgical and non-surgical procedures to reduce cellulite to drive growth

A major driver fueling the growth of the anti-cellulite care products market is the rising awareness of myths about surgical and non-surgical procedures to reduce cellulite.

Surgical procedures such as mesotherapy and liposuction have certain side effects. For instance, mesotherapy involves the use of multiple injections to infuse a solution with vitamins, minerals, hormones, and other ingredients into the subcutaneous fat. It often results in side effects such as swelling, rashes, infection, infection, and bumpy skin.

Moreover, carboxytherapy, which has no proven side effects, is expensive and requires 7-10 sessions, and each session costs approximately USD 75 to USD 200 .

to . In such cases, non-invasive and topical treatments are considered more effective and less harmful.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive market growth for anti-cellulite care products during the forecast period.

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market: Adoption of Natural and Organic Topical Anti-cellulite Care Products

An emerging trend in the market is the adoption of natural and organic topical anti-cellulite care products.

Various key manufacturers such as L'Oreal Group and Unilever have been launching natural and organic anti-cellulite care products to capture a greater market share.

Amarya offers products such as JOIK Anti-cellulite body oil, Madara Anti Cellulite Cream, Laidbare Smooth As A Peach Cellulite Buster, Weleda Birch Cellulite Oil, and Pure Original offer Cellulite Cream.

Hence, the rising popularity of these products is projected to continue during the forecast period, resulting in the growth of the market.

Some of the key Anti-cellulite Care Products Market Players:

The anti-cellulite care products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ALPHANOVA, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Botanic Tree, Clarins UK Ltd., Difa Cooper SpA, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Jan Marini Skin Research, LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT, L'Oreal SA, LPG SYSTEMS, New York Biology, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Puressentiel UK Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skincode AG, Supreme Sourcing LLC, The Seaweed Bath Co., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group are some of the major players in the market.

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-cellulite care products market by product (topical and non-invasive) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the topical anti-cellulite care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for topical products owing to their soothing effects and moisturizing benefits. Additionally, the key competitors in the market develop natural and organic products, which will further boost the demand for such products during the forecast period. Under this segment, the products are available in convenient and portable packaging systems. This further aids the market growth for such products.

What are the key data covered in this Anti-cellulite Care Products Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-cellulite care products market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-cellulite care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-cellulite care products market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the anti-cellulite care products market vendors

Anti-cellulite Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 437.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALPHANOVA, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Botanic Tree, Clarins UK Ltd., Difa Cooper SpA, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Jan Marini Skin Research, LABORATOIRES Dr. N.G. PAYOT, L'Oreal SA, LPG SYSTEMS, New York Biology, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Puressentiel UK Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Skincode AG, Supreme Sourcing LLC, The Seaweed Bath Co., Unilever PLC, and Weleda Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

