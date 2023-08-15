Anti-corrosion coatings market to grow by USD 7,827.04 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing real estate and construction industry boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-corrosion coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,827.04 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 50%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, and Others), Type (Marine, Construction, Industrial, Oil and gas, and Automobile and transportation), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The epoxy segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to its various applications in industries such as architecture, mining, food and beverage, IT, medical industries, construction, automotive, electrical, and marine. Furthermore, owing to the lower volatile organic compounds (VOC) emission, there is a growing demand for anti-corrosion technology, including waterborne epoxy (WEP) coatings. Hence, such factors drive the epoxy segment of the anti-corrosion coatings market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global anti-corrosion coatings market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global anti-corrosion coatings market.

APAC will contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing housing market and several government initiatives. In June 2022 , the Japanese government announced a plan to spend USD 36 billion over the next decade to build new homes and renovate existing ones to make them more energy-efficient and earthquake-resistant. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing real estate and construction industry drives the anti-corrosion coatings market. The growth results in increased demand for anti-corrosion coatings in various applications. Developing countries like China and India witness rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments, boosting the construction sector.

Furthermore, architectural anti-corrosion coatings, such as acrylic coatings, offer seamless and reflective properties, making them highly desirable for interior and exterior applications. Hence, such factors drive the anti-corrosion coatings market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products is an emerging anti-corrosion coatings market trend. As research studies have highlighted the commercial applications of bio-based resins and polymers in coatings, consumers today prioritize the environmental and health impacts of their purchases.

Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations in developed regions further boost the overall market for anti-corrosion coatings. Hence, such trends fuel the anti-corrosion coatings market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations affecting market growth challenge the anti-corrosion coatings market. These coatings protect surfaces from weathering and chemicals but often contain toxic additives.

Furthermore, the harmful effects of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on health and the environment pose challenges to the market. Also, stringent regulations in Western Europe and North America aim to reduce the hazardous effects of solvent-borne coatings. Hence, such challenges impede the anti-corrosion coatings market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-corrosion coatings market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-corrosion coatings market vendors

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,827.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, Cor Pro Systems, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., LKAB Minerals, Metal Coatings Corp., NEI Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., SK FORMULATIONS INDIA PVT. LTD., The DECC Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., The Sixth Element Changzhou Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and WEICON GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

