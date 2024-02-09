Anti-Corruption Enforcement 2023 Year in Review

News provided by

Jenner & Block

09 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO and LONDON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block published its annual Anti-Corruption Enforcement Year in Review, a comprehensive analysis of significant developments in anti-corruption laws and practices worldwide. The content provides a deep dive into 2023 trends in the US, UK, and around the world, covering US Department of Justice (DOJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions, impactful court decisions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations, UK anti-corruption developments, and 2023 Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs), along with visual charts and summaries of key statistics for an informative and interactive experience.

"Jenner understands the critical importance of combating corruption in today's global business landscape as a legal imperative and cornerstone of sustainable success, and this robust guide reflects our unwavering commitment to that aim," said Keisha Stanford, Managing Editor and Chair of the firm's Anti-Corruption and FCPA Practice. "Our commitment is not merely to interpret the law but to advocate for the pursuit of justice and safeguard legal foundations. We aim for this Anti-Corruption Enforcement Year in Review to serve as an easy-to-follow and engaging resource."

The 2023 report analyzes significant developments in anti-corruption laws and practice pertinent to companies operating in the international marketplace, including a deep dive into FCPA enforcement trends, cases brought against public companies by the SEC, the DOJ announcement of a new Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, and Congress passing the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act which will serve as a partner statute to the FCPA, among other timely trends and predictions.

The United Kingdom saw several important anti-corruption developments last year. The start of former police chief Nick Ephgrave's SFO tenure brought three new investigations, two of which were kicked off by dawn raids: fraud at a collapsed law firm and a global aviation supplier.

"There's never a dull moment in the UK's fight against corruption, and 2023 was no exception. We've seen systemic change with the introduction of the new 'failure to prevent' offence in relation to fraud and a new director of the SFO," noted Jenner Partner and report Co-Editor Lucy Blake. "This year, all eyes are on how companies will respond to the reform of the identification principle and the new offence of failure to prevent fraud, which we expect to take effect towards the end of 2024. Driven by a clear tone from the top from senior management, international companies operating in the UK should use this year to be proactive, take stock of their existing systems and controls to prevent financial misconduct, and test their effectiveness in anticipation of the new legislation."

In addition to Keisha and Lucy, Partners Marcus Childress and Jennifer Lee and Associate Tessa Roberts served as editors, with insight from leading lawyers across borders and disciplines. The report draws on the authors' extensive experience in private practice and government, including former senior officials at the DOJ and SEC.

View the interactive website

About Jenner & Block's Anti-Corruption and FCPA Practice
Jenner & Block's global Anti-Corruption and FCPA Practice helps businesses around the world navigate increasingly aggressive anti-corruption investigations and enforcement with proven strategies. We provide guidance in government negotiations, training, and compliance counseling, conduct internal investigations, and defend individuals and corporations worldwide facing legal, economic, and reputational harm. Our team has in-depth experience involving the FCPA, the UK Bribery Act, and other international anti-corruption laws. Our partners include senior alumni of the DOJ and the US Securities and Exchange Commission who led, created, and implemented key policies impacting anti-corruption enforcement. We help organizations take a proactive stance to compliance and anti-corruption.

SOURCE Jenner & Block

News Releases in Similar Topics

