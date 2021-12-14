Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry ( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Luxury goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 12.5%.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, cognizance amongst buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products and consumer health. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use Industry in the forecast period.

Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Further, recent incidences of counterfeit medicines being caught in both developed and emerging economies have pushed for demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, also contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging. High set-up costs is the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

RFID technology of the technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The RFID technology from the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2021 and 2026. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.

In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for authentic products, awareness amongst buyers regarding banes of counterfeit products, developments in packaging technologies, and increasing counterfeiting activities, are expected to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Focus of Manufacturers on Brand Protection

5.2.1.3 Track & Trace Technology to Maintain an Efficient Supply Chain

5.2.1.4 Growth of the Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existence of Technologies That are Non-Deterrent to Counterfeiters

5.2.2.2 Huge Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Remote Authentication of Products

5.2.3.3 Surge in Sales of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Spreading Awareness Regarding Anti-Counterfeit Technologies for Brand Protection

5.2.4.2 High R&D Investment

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Yc, Ycc Shift

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Technology

6.3 COVID-19 Forecasting, by Application

6.4 Gainers, by Top End-Use Industries

6.4.1 Healthcare

6.4.2 Food & Beverage

6.4.3 Personal Care

6.5 Losers, by Top End-Use Industries

6.5.1 Luxury Goods

6.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

6.6 Gainers, by Top Technologies

6.6.1 Aseptic Packaging

6.6.2 Intelligent/Smart Packaging

6.7 Losers, by Top Technologies

6.7.1 Non-Automated Technology

6.7.2 Packaging Robots and Equipment for Bulk Packaging

7 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Serialization/Track and Trace Technologies

7.1.2 Overt, Covert, and Forensic Features

7.1.3 Tamper Evidence Feature

7.2 Mass Encoding

7.2.1 Barcodes

7.2.2 Digital Mass Serialization

7.2.3 Digital Mass Encryption

7.3 Rfid (Radio Frequency Identification)

7.4 Holograms

7.5 Forensic Markers

7.6 Tamper-Evident Technology

7.7 Others

8 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.4 Apparel & Footwear

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.7 Electrical & Electronics

8.8 Luxury Goods

8.9 Others

9 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Star Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Acquisition

10.6.2 Expansion

10.6.3 New Product Development

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.1.2 Ccl Industries Inc.

11.1.3 3M Company

11.1.4 Sato Holdings

11.1.5 Dupont

11.1.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation

11.1.7 Intelligent Label Solutions

11.1.8 Sml Group

11.1.9 Sicpa Holding Sa.

11.1.10 Systech International

11.1.11 Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

11.1.12 Alpvision S.A.

11.1.13 Savi Technology, Inc.

11.1.14 Authentix, Inc.

11.2 Additional Companies

11.2.1 Ampacet Corporation

11.2.2 3D Ag

11.2.3 Tracelink Inc.

11.2.4 Advanced Track & Trace

11.2.5 Eluceda

11.2.6 Impinj, Inc

11.2.7 Trutag Technologies, Inc.

11.2.8 Edgyn

11.2.9 Microtag Temed Ltd.

11.2.10 Agfa Graphics

12 Appendix

