Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 170.9 billion from 2024-2028, booming E-commerce industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-counterfeit packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.71% during the forecast period. Booming E-commerce industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of smart and intelligent packaging. However, high cost of anti-counterfeit technology poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Track and Trace, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Ampacet Corp., Angstrom Technologies Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Flint Group, Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Prooftag SAS, Savi Technology Inc., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., UFlex Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp..

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.71% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 170.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Key companies profiled Advanced Track and Trace, Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Ampacet Corp., Angstrom Technologies Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Flint Group, Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd, Prooftag SAS, Savi Technology Inc., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., UFlex Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Driver

Smart and intelligent packaging is a cutting-edge technology that enhances product value and quality by monitoring and reporting product conditions to consumers. This innovation offers various benefits, including product authenticity confirmation, extended shelf life, and problem alerts. The use of advanced technologies like microsensors, printed electronics, and RFID chips further strengthens its anti-counterfeit capabilities. Despite being in its early stages, this market holds significant growth potential due to ongoing advancements.

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of counterfeit products in various industries. Brands are investing in advanced technologies like holograms, QR codes, and track-and-trace systems to protect their products from counterfeiting. The use of branded packaging and secure seals is also on the rise. Companies are focusing on creating complex packaging designs to make it difficult for counterfeiters to replicate. The use of chemicals and materials that are difficult to imitate is also becoming popular. The cost of counterfeit products can be detrimental to businesses, so investing in anti-counterfeit packaging is a necessary expense. The future of anti-counterfeit packaging looks promising with the continuous development of new technologies.

Market Challenges

• The RFID technology and anti-counterfeit packaging market face significant challenges due to high initial deployment costs. On average, implementing RFID chips into the supply chain costs over USD10,000. Active tags with additional features can cost over USD100. These costs hinder adoption, particularly for small- and medium-sized vendors. The deployment of flexible solutions, essential for adapting to changing business requirements, also involves high costs. The rise in mobility and remote managing of manufacturing sites adds to these expenses. Despite expected declines in authentication equipment prices, the high initial investment remains a barrier to market growth. Companies must aggressively market the benefits of these solutions to overcome reluctance to invest.

• The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market faces several challenges in ensuring product authenticity and consumer protection. Disruptive technologies like Brand Protection Codes, Holograms, and Track-and-Trace systems are crucial in combating counterfeit activities. However, costs associated with these technologies can be prohibitive for some businesses. Additionally, the need for global standards and regulations to govern anti-counterfeit packaging is essential. Consumers expect reliable and secure packaging solutions, and failure to meet these expectations can result in reputational damage and financial losses. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and cross-border trade increases the complexity of anti-counterfeit measures. Proactive strategies, such as regular audits and collaborations with industry stakeholders, can help mitigate these challenges.

Segment Overview

This anti-counterfeit packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Healthcare products

1.2 Consumer goods

1.3 Others Technology 2.1 Authentication

2.2 Traceability Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Healthcare products- The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is a significant business sector, focusing on preventing the production and distribution of counterfeit goods. This market utilizes various technologies such as holograms, RFID tags, and tamper-evident labels to ensure product authenticity. Companies invest in these solutions to protect their brand reputation and consumer trust. The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness and stringent regulations against counterfeit products.

Research Analysis

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidents of counterfeiting, particularly in eCommerce and luxury packaging sectors. Brand protection is a top priority for businesses, leading to the adoption of track-and-trace solutions such as QR codes and Blockchain technology. These technologies enable the creation of trackable packaging solutions, enhancing product authenticity and reducing supply chain disruptions. Strict regulations and global trade expansion are also driving market growth. However, a lack of awareness and historical performance concerns may hinder future growth prospects. Environmental concerns are also being addressed through the use of sustainable raw materials in anti-counterfeit packaging solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is a significant industry that focuses on developing and implementing innovative solutions to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit goods. This market encompasses various technologies such as holograms, RFID tags, microprinting, and tracking codes to ensure product authenticity. The use of advanced materials and techniques in anti-counterfeit packaging is on the rise, driven by the increasing global trade and the need for consumer protection. The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks and industry standards that mandate the use of anti-counterfeit measures. The growth of e-commerce and the proliferation of counterfeit goods online further underscore the importance of this market. The market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years due to these factors.

