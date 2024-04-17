Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics Packaging Market Size to Grow USD 182.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market is Segmented by Technology (Authentication Packaging Technology, Track and Trace Packaging Technology), by Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical)

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market was valued at USD 81.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 182.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Free Sample

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Anti Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market

The growing global problem of counterfeiting, which endangers consumers' health and safety and costs companies a lot of money, is driving the expansion of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetics packaging industry. Global governments and regulatory agencies are enforcing strict laws requiring improved security measures in packaging to guarantee product legitimacy. Technologies for authenticating packaging, such as polyimide coatings that make it easier to integrate holograms, color-shifting inks, and security graphics, are being used more and more in this context.

By guaranteeing that only authentic items reach the market, these technologies contribute to consumer protection while also preserving brand integrity and customer confidence.

View Full Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ANTI COUNTERFEIT PHARMACEUTICALS AND COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET

The global rise in counterfeit goods is the main factor driving the market for anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging. In addition to posing serious dangers to the health and safety of consumers, counterfeit cosmetics and medicines cause firms to suffer large financial losses. Businesses have invested in cutting-edge anti-counterfeit technologies because they need to safeguard customers and maintain the integrity of their brands. Strict laws and regulations are being implemented by government and regulatory entities worldwide in an effort to stop the spread of counterfeit goods. The need for efficient anti-counterfeit packaging solutions is fueled by these rules, which frequently force pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries to implement secure packaging technologies that guarantee product authenticity and customer safety.

Anti-counterfeit packaging must include authentication methods. These technologies include hard-to-replicate security graphics, color-shifting inks, and holograms. Because of its longevity and adaptability, polyimide coatings are being utilized more often in these kinds of applications, allowing for the permanent and legible stamping of authentication characteristics on the packaging of medications and cosmetics.

Throughout the supply chain, track and trace technologies are crucial for confirming the legitimacy and provenance of goods. This technique makes it possible to apply barcodes, QR codes, and other digital markers that can be scanned to track the movement and origin of objects seamlessly when combined with polyimide coatings. This aids in effectively handling recalls as well as the fight against counterfeit.

Customers are becoming more conscious of the health hazards connected to fake medications and cosmetics. The desire for goods with confirmed authenticity is fueled by this awareness. As a result of consumers' growing need for packaging that ensures product safety, producers are being compelled to implement advanced anti-counterfeiting technology.

Beyond only causing instant financial loss, counterfeiting may permanently harm a brand's reputation and undermine consumer trust. By guaranteeing that customers receive authentic items, anti-counterfeit packaging not only protects income but also helps to retain brand image and customer loyalty. Digital and mobile technologies are being integrated with anti-counterfeit packaging solutions to give businesses and customers rapid product authentication.

Buy Now for Single User

ANTI COUNTERFEIT PHARMACEUTICALS AND COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET SHARE

Over the course of the projection period, the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 10.2%, accounting for 20% of the market share in 2020. The market for anti-counterfeit cosmetics and pharmaceutical packaging is growing at a quicker rate in Asian nations. Pharmaceutical firms are encouraged to embrace authentication and track and trace technologies due to their emerging nature. For instance, Shiseido of Japan started certifying their range of beauty products for Asian internet sales. The business employs unique packaging to help customers and merchants distinguish between real and phony items in their collection.

Purchase Regional Report

Key Companies:

Impinj

NanoMatriX International Limited

Authentix

Hague

U-NICA Solutions AG

OpSec

Alpvision

Prooftag

Zebra Technologies Corp

Alien Technology Corp

Purchase Chapters

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Anti-counterfeit Packaging market was valued at USD 4024.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10490 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Cosmetic Bottle Packaging market was valued at USD 2044.8 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3034.5 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Metal Cosmetic Packaging market was valued at USD 3667.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4424.5 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Recyclable Cosmetic Packaging market was valued at USD 13490 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 18520 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Sustainable Cosmetic Packaging market was valued at USD 813 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1144.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Cosmetic Packaging Equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8414.9 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2029.

- Cosmetic Packaging Materials Market

- Bottles and Cosmetics Packaging Market

- Skin Care Packaging Market

- Cosmetics and Fragrances Packaging Market

- Skincare Packaging Market

- Cosmetic Laminated Tube Packaging market was valued at USD 1218 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1928 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Cosmetic Packaging Boxes Market

- Pharmaceutical Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market

- Coding and Marking Ink market was valued at USD 6600 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9076.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Shrink Film Machine Market

- Laser Self-Adhesive Tear Market

- The global pharmaceutical packaging market accounted for USD 88,880 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 144,233 Million by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Blister Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 23570 Million by 2027, from USD 17490 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global cosmetics ODM market size is projected to reach USD 10140 Million by 2027, from USD 6760 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

- Aseptic Packaging Market revenue was USD 14560 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 18490 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Plastic Medical Packaging Market revenue was USD 18430 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 27850 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market

- Photovoltaic Packaging EVA Film market is projected to reach USD 9391.9 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 3823 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 13.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- White Goods Packaging market is projected to reach USD 19700 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 14000 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports