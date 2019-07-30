Anti-Drone Market Growing at a CAGR of 28.8% and Expected to Reach $2,276 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, and Electronics), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Anti-Drone Market is expected to grow from USD 499 million in 2018 to USD 2,276 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.8%. Major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and increasing terrorism and illicit activities across the world.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177013645

The detection and disruption application to hold a larger share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The detection and disruption application is likely to continue to account for a larger share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased number of terrorist groups, which are demonstrating the ability to operate a wide range of drones, including armed systems. Furthermore, detection and disruption systems have major applications in the military & defense and homeland security verticals wherein the entry of any unauthorized drone in the prohibited area of a country is detected, and then, the drone is disrupted on the spot.

Anti-drone market for the commercial vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The anti-drone market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for this growth include increased awareness and rapid development of inexpensive drones in the market. Drones are evolving beyond their military origin to become powerful business tools. They have already made the leap to the consumer market, and now they are being put to work in commercial applications such as firefighting, mining, surveying, and farming, among others.

The Americas to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The Americas is likely to account for a major share of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and rising number of terrorist attacks in American countries, especially in the US. The dramatic growth in drone accidents and incidences has raised fundamental questions about national security, public safety, privacy regulations. This compelled the government to deploy anti-drone systems to ensure safety and security from illicit drones. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of several key players in this region, such as Airbus Defence and Space (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Department 13 International Ltd. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corp. (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Drone Market"

72 – Tables

33 – Figures

139 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=177013645

Thales Group (US), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (US), Dedrone (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group (SCG) LCC (Switzerland), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (US), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands), and Prime Consulting & Technologies (Denmark) are a few major players in the anti-drone market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS by Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade, and Commercial Transportation Grade), Technique (Nulling, Beam Steering, and Civilian), End-User (Military, and Civilian), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Drone Sensor Market by Sensor Type, Platform Type, Application (Navigation, Collision detection & Avoidance, Data Acquisition, Motion Detection, Air Pressure Measurement), End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anti-drone-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets