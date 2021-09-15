Anti-drone Market Report by Technavio forecasts $ 2.05 Bn growth during 2021-2025
Gain specific insights on the latest trends in the anti-drone industry, technological advancements in drone detection technologies, and other aspects that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Sep 15, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021
The anti-drone market size is expected to increase by USD 2.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing contracts for anti-drone systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technological and regulatory challenges might hamper the market growth.
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Anti-drone Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Military
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-drone market report covers the following areas:
- Anti-drone market size
- Anti-drone market trends
- Anti-drone market industry analysis
This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-drone market growth during the next few years.
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anti-drone Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anti-drone Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-drone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anti-drone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anti-drone market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-drone market vendors
