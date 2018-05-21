Anti-Drone Market Size Worth $1.85 Billion By 2024 | CAGR: 24.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Sharp rise in adoption of UAVs for leisure and professional applications has augmented personal as well as government concerns regarding aerial attacks. Rising threats of aerial attacks have opened up substantial new market opportunities for the evolution of counter-UAV measures. Various commercial establishments and public safety departments worldwide are increasingly deploying counter-UAV measures to address the ever-growing need for security.

Drones are being significantly used for various undercover activities such as spying and smuggling contraband. Although various prototypes have been developed to defend one drone at a time, key anti-drone solution providers across the world are making efforts to develop more mature solutions to counter multiple simultaneous drone threats.

Detection and disruption of Low, Slow, and Small (LSS) drones is rapidly becoming a critical factor for effective maintenance of security. Recreational and nano drones are progressively becoming sophisticated, resulting in the emergence of diverse new threats that need to be optimally dealt with by physical security systems of the future.

On the down side, high cost of technology and stringent federal enforcement are expected to challenge the adoption and usage of counter UAV measures over the forecast period. In the first quarter of 2016, during a wildfire in Southern California, multiple drones kept firefighters grounded by interfering in their operations. Immediately after that, the state senator introduced a new bill permitting firefighters to take down UAVs that were or might interfere with rescue operations.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type, By End Use (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-drone-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Over the past few years, there have been a number of instances of drones being used for nefarious purposes. Due to their small size and even smaller footprint, drones are difficult to detect and mitigate against

Military and defense is expected to emerge as the largest end-use segment over the forecast period due to increase in R&D activities by defense prime contractors; the market for anti-drone systems in military and defense applications is expected to cross USD 900 million by 2024

by 2024 Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of close to 30.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing government expenditure in development of aerospace infrastructure across emerging economies

is anticipated to witness a CAGR of close to 30.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing government expenditure in development of aerospace infrastructure across emerging economies Prominent drone developers such as DJI have begun incorporating "no fly zone" restrictions onto onboard firmware of drones.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Machine Translation (MT) Market - The global machine translation market size was valued at USD 433.0 million in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.

The global machine translation market size was valued at in 2016 and is expected to develop at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. Smart Thermostat Market - The global smart thermostat market was valued at USD 785.4 million in 2015, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% (in terms of revenue) from the year 2016 to 2022.

The global smart thermostat market was valued at in 2015, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% (in terms of revenue) from the year 2016 to 2022. Wireless Charging Market - The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2014. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The global wireless charging market size was valued at in 2014. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Wearable Technology Market - The global wearable technology market size was valued at over USD 18 billion in 2014, owing to rapid adoption worldwide. Increasing consumer awareness and rising technically sound population is also anticipated to drive demand over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-drone market on the basis of mitigation type, defense type, end use, and region.