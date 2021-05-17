Anti-drone market to grow by USD 2.05 billion | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The anti-drone market is set to grow by USD 2.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing contracts for anti-drone systems, the high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications, the increase in security breaches by unidentified drones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The anti-drone market is segmented as below:
- Application
o Military
o Others
- Geography
o North America
o APAC
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the anti-drone market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Anti-drone market size
- Anti-drone market trends
- Anti-drone market industry analysis
Increasing contracts for anti-drone systems are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the technological and regulatory challenges may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anti-drone market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-drone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anti-drone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anti-drone market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-drone market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- Dedrone Holdings Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Co.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
