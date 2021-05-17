Anti-drone market to grow by USD 2.05 billion | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing contracts for anti-drone systems, the high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications, the increase in security breaches by unidentified drones will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The anti-drone market is segmented as below:

Application

o Military

o Others

Geography

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o MEA

o South America

Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the anti-drone market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Anti-drone market size

Anti-drone market trends

Anti-drone market industry analysis

Increasing contracts for anti-drone systems are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the technological and regulatory challenges may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the anti-drone market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Anti-drone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-drone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-drone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-drone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-drone market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Military - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

