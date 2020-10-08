Anti-Drone Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronic), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing use of drones terrorism and illicit activities worldwide and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.

The detection and disruption application to hold a larger share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The detection and disruption application is likely to continue to account for a larger share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased number of terrorist groups, which are demonstrating the ability to operate a wide range of drones, including armed systems. Furthermore, detection and disruption systems have major applications in the military & defense and homeland security verticals wherein the entry of any unauthorized drone in the prohibited area of a country is detected, and then, the drone is disrupted on the spot.

Anti-drone market for the commercial vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The anti-drone market for the commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for this growth include increased awareness and rapid development of inexpensive drones in the market. Drones are evolving beyond their military origin to become powerful business tools. They have already made the leap to the consumer market, and now they are being put to work in commercial applications such as firefighting, mining, surveying, and farming, among others.

The Americas to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The Americas is likely to account for a major share of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and rising number of terrorist attacks in American countries, especially in the US. The dramatic growth in drone accidents and incidences has raised fundamental questions about national security, public safety, and privacy regulations. This compelled the government to deploy anti-drone systems to ensure safety and security from illicit drones. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of several key players in this region, such SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US). The Boeing Co. (US), and DeTect, Inc. (US).

SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.(UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Dedrone (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), MBDA (Germany), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Saab AB (Sweden), CACI International (US), and The Boeing Co. (US) are among a few major players in the anti-drone market.

