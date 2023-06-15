Anti-Drone Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 7.59 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Anti-Drone Market Size By Defense Type (Detection & Disruption Systems, Detection Systems), By End-User, (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-Drone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 0.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.59 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Anti-Drone Market to Witness Significant Growth Driven by Increasing Security Threats from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The global anti-drone market is poised to experience substantial growth in the coming years, propelled by the escalating threat posed by unauthorized drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These drones have the potential to deploy explosives, smuggle contraband, and gather sensitive intelligence, leading to a rise in illicit incidents worldwide. To counter this emerging threat, anti-drone systems are being extensively utilized to detect and intercept unauthorized UAVs in various critical areas, including airports, large public spaces, military installations, and more.

Detecting rogue drones employs a range of methods, and the global anti-drone market is projected to witness momentous growth due to the increasing prevalence of illicit activities involving drones. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing defense systems are expected to drive the expansion of the market. Concerns over potential security threats from unauthorized aircraft systems are fueling growth across both civilian and military sectors.

The market's growth is further propelled by the rising global terrorism, which provides significant momentum. The increasing incidents of security violations by unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles are predicted to bolster the global anti-drone market. Additionally, the surge in the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles, driven by reduced prices, stimulates market growth. Public safety departments and commercial establishments worldwide are recognizing the need for anti-drone systems to address the growing security needs, thereby driving the demand for anti-drone solutions.

Prominent players in the global anti-drone market are actively engaged in continuous research and development efforts to develop advanced solutions capable of countering simultaneous threats from multiple aircraft systems. These key manufacturers include SRC, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Leonardo S.p.a, Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Drone Shield Ltd., Liteye Systems, Inc.

Financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies are some of the vital components shaping the competitive landscape of the anti-drone market. These market players are dedicated to providing innovative and effective anti-drone solutions to cater to the growing security challenges posed by unauthorized drones.

Among the market segments, the military and defense sector is expected to dominate the majority market share. This can be attributed to the sudden increase in the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles for smuggling and border trespassing, coupled with intensifying research and development activities. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to capture a significant market share due to the surge in government expenditure on the enhancement of aerospace and defense infrastructure.

The global anti-drone market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing security threats and the need to counter unauthorized drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. With key players investing in research and development to deliver advanced solutions, the market is expected to witness significant advancements in technology and improved security measures.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Anti-Drone Market into Defense Type, End-User, And Geography.

Anti-Drone Market, by Defense Type

Detection & Disruption Systems



Detection Systems

Anti-Drone Market, by End-User

Military & Defense



Commercial



Government



Others

Anti-Drone Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

