Anti-Epileptic Drugs: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the anti-epileptic drugs market by type. Product type include first generation, second generation and third generation.







Report Includes:

- 94 data tables

- An overview of the global anti-epileptic drugs market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Eisai Co.Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., UCB S.A.



Summary

Global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for anti-epileptic drugs.Emerging market growth, rising old age population, increasing incidences of accidents globally is driving the demand for anti-epileptic drugs.



At the same time, there is mounting pressure on anti-epileptic drugs manufacturers to reduce costs, minimize side effects and improve drugs quality.



The market for anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and isexpected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED billion by 2022.



The market for anti-epileptic drugs is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Pfizer Inc., UCB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Eisai Co. and others. Second generation anti-epileptic drugs accounted for the largest share of the market for antiepileptic drugs in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from third generation anti-epileptic drugs which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth,technological advancements.



North America is the largest market for anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED of theglobal market.It was followed by Asia pacific and Western Europe.



Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the anti-epileptic drugs market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the anti-epileptic drugs market. Russia and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations, high research and development costs and rising trade protectionism.



Scope of Report:

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Increasing old age population and rising investments in anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing is driving anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market globally. Global industry leaders and large organizations see an expanded role for wearable technologies and IoT that help monitor drug delivery in epilepsy patients.



The global anti-epileptic drugs manufacturing market is growing due to increasing geriatric population and economic growth. These factors along with research and development of new drugs, modification of existing anti-epileptic drugs is expected to drive the anti-epileptic drugs industry.



The market for anti-epileptic drugs is consolidated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., UCB, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Eisai Co. and others.



