Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Global Analysis 2023-2032: A $1.29 Billion Market by 2032 - Growing Demand for Display-Based Consumer Electronics Devices

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jan, 2024, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the anti-fingerprint coating market reveals promising growth and technological advancements within the industry. Showcasing a value of $748.6 million in 2022, the market is on track to achieve an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54%, culminating in a projected value of $1.29 billion by 2032.

Key Insights into the Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

Spanning over a decade, this extensive research examines the transformative effects of anti-fingerprint coatings across numerous sectors — from enhancing consumer electronics to elevating user experiences in automotive applications and beyond.

Innovative anti-fingerprint coatings deliver a sleek, smudge-free visual appeal across a range of high-touch surfaces including smartphones, tablets, automotive interiors, and architectural elements. This technology repels oils and contaminants while simplifying maintenance efforts — vital features as firms prioritize product aesthetics and user experience.

The market is segmented, showcasing trends and collaborative strategies within areas of applications, material types, and advancing technologies. There is a strong emphasis on silicon-based coatings within the material type sector, which demonstrate notable expansion due to their applicative versatility and effectiveness in reducing fingerprint visibility. Similarly, the implementation of vacuum deposition technology ensures superior coating uniformity and performance.

This research details the significant growth in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, attributed to the booming consumer electronics sector and an increasing middle class with higher spending power. Coupled with recent developments from leading industry players, the report encapsulates essential data as the market moves towards 2032.

Market Challenges and Future Opportunities Unveiled

While growth remains robust, the market faces challenges such as volatile prices and market fragmentation. However, these occurrences pave the way for considerable opportunities. There is potential for brands to reinforce their visual and functional value propositions through anti-fingerprint coatings, enhancing both aesthetics and user satisfaction across devices and surfaces.

  • With consumer goods and building and construction industries now demanding more advanced solutions, the market seems ripe for innovation.
  • Strategic collaborations and partnerships are projected to become crucial for companies as they vie for significant market shares and fortify technological capabilities.
  • Market leaders' continued commitment to R&D is expected to facilitate more resilient and higher-quality coatings, maintaining their momentum in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • AGC
  • Cytonix
  • Daikin Industries
  • Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals
  • PPG Industries
  • Taiwan Fluoro Technology
  • NAGASE
  • 3M
  • Dow
  • Essilor International
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Solvay
  • Henkel
  • Aculon
  • KNW

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Nanotechnology to Enhance Performance of Coatings

1.1.2 Development of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Solutions

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.3 Ecosystem / Ongoing Programs

1.4 R&D Review

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.7 Major developments and ongoing projects

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Growing Demand for Display-based Consumer Electronics Devices

1.8.1.2 Increasing Awareness Among Consumers and Industries About Advanced Surface Technologies

1.8.1.3 Rising Technology Integration in Vehicles

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 Volatile Prices of the Anti-fingerprint Coating

1.8.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Prioritize the Aesthetics of Products and User Experience Mainly in Luxury Goods

1.8.3.2 New Applications Beyond Consumer Electronics

1.9 Industry Attractiveness

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (By Technology)

3.4 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (By Material Type)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ipul1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Base Metals Directory 2024, with Detailed Profiles of Leading Miners, Producers and Traders in the Industry

Global Base Metals Directory 2024, with Detailed Profiles of Leading Miners, Producers and Traders in the Industry

The "Global Base Metals Directory 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Detailed company information for 3,000+ miners,...
2024 Global Pharma Directory 2024, with Coverage of Over 70 Countries

2024 Global Pharma Directory 2024, with Coverage of Over 70 Countries

The "Global Pharma Handbook 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The fully revised and expanded Global Pharma Handbook provides ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.