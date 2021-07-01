Anti-Fingerprint Coating Markets, 2031: Smartphones, Televisions and Monitors, Laptops and Tablets, Wearables, Architectural Glass, Ceramic Sanitaryware, Automotive, Stainless Steel

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Region, and Technology - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-fingerprint coating market is estimated to reach $1,239.4 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Anti-fingerprint coatings are widely used for their anti-smudge properties. The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones. These anti-fingerprint coating products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or in sunlight.

The major driving factor for the anti-fingerprint coating market would be the rising applications of such coatings in consumer goods industry and increasing demand from end-use applications.

The ecosystem of anti-fingerprint coatings market comprises material and technology suppliers, coating manufacturers, and end users. The market is still developing, with Asia-Pacific in the forefront, followed by Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

How This Report Can Add Value

Product/Innovation Strategy

The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of technologies (vacuum deposition, sol gel, others) associated with anti-fingerprint coating. The report also includes a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of various application areas (consumer goods, building and construction, automotive, stainless steel, others). Additionally, the research also covers regional and country-wise analysis for different technologies and applications in the anti-fingerprint coating market.

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The growth in the market is expected to rise owing to the rising demand for anti-fingerprint coatings for their applications in the automotive industry, especially from countries such as India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Brazil.

Furthermore, large-scale investments by companies, such as Fingerprint Cards AB to introduce biometric solutions for luxury as well as premium segment cars to increase security through driver identification and authentication, are expected to further fuel the market for anti-fingerprint coatings during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key players operating in the market include AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Harves Co., Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., NAGASE & CO., LTD., NANOKOTE PTY LTD., NanoSlic Smart Coatings, Natoco Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the anti-fingerprint coating industry.

Key questions answered in the Report

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global anti-fingerprint coating market?

What is the global anti-fingerprint coatings market size in terms of value and volume (million square meters) from 2020-2031 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2021 to 2031?

What are the different types of anti-fingerprint coating materials being used across different industries and their growth patterns in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the anti-fingerprint coating industry?

What are the major end-user industries for anti-fingerprint coatings globally in terms of revenue generation and volume consumption?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the anti-fingerprint coating market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the anti-fingerprint coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles, including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.2 Industry Attractiveness

1.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (Low)

1.2.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.2.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.2.2.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

1.3.1.2 Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

1.3.2.2 Non-Uniform Pricing of Anti-Fingerprint Coating

1.3.3 Business Opportunities

1.3.3.1 Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coating in Premium and Luxury Cars

1.3.4 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

1.3.4.2 Product Launches and Development

1.3.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.3.4.4 Business Expansions

1.3.4.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.3.4.6 Other Key Developments

2 Application

2.1 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Consumer Goods

2.2.1.1 Smartphones

2.2.1.2 Televisions and Monitors

2.2.1.3 Laptops and Tablets

2.2.1.4 Wearables

2.2.1.5 Others

2.2.2 Building and Construction

2.2.2.1 Architectural Glass

2.2.2.2 Ceramic Sanitaryware

2.2.3 Automotive

2.2.4 Stainless Steel

2.2.5 Others

3 Technology and Specification

3.1 Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market (by Technology and Specification)

3.1.1 Vacuum Deposition

3.1.2 Sol Gel

3.1.3 Others

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

AGC Inc.

Cytonix LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Harves Co., Ltd.

Izovac Ltd.

Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NANOKOTE PTY LTD.

NanoSlic Smart Coatings

Natoco Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w6nos

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

