Anti-Fraud, Credit Bureau-grade Identity Technology patent Granted to Trust Science

Cementing the Credit Bureau 2.0® platform as the most modern, real-time consumer reporting agency on Earth battling con artists while allowing banks and CUs to give deserving people the loans that they deserve

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Science today announced a major advancement in the science of digital identity: a Machine Learning–driven system that continuously curates and manages a person's credentials to establish a reliable, evolving profile of a person's or an agent's identity over time.

Identifying autonomous actors has never been simple. Names, addresses, and documents change; credentials are lost or replaced; and even modern verification systems struggle when data is incomplete or inconsistent. From law enforcement to financial services, traditional identity checks rely heavily on human judgment; a process that is slow, subjective, and difficult to scale.

Trust Science's new technology replaces these ad-hoc methods with an objective, repeatable, and explainable approach. By analysing partial or evolving data from multiple sources, the system creates a continuous "fingerprint" of identity that persists through time. This enables organizations to verify individuals with measurable confidence, even when only limited information is available.

"Identity is not static – it's a moving target," said Martin Loeffler, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Trust Science and the inventor of this patent. "Our technology captures that reality. By applying advanced machine learning to fragmented data, we can deliver reliably automated identification services with a quantified measure of risk, without bias or inconsistency."

The result is a scalable, data-driven foundation for digital trust.

About Trust Science®:

Trust Science® delivers AI-powered decision support through its Credit Bureau+™ platform, empowering banks, credit unions, and consumer finance companies to identify Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Subprime™ borrowers. Built on a foundation of enterprise-grade security, robust KYC and identity verification, and strict regulatory compliance, Trust Science ethically harnesses alternative data to protect financial institutions and consumers alike. Supported by over 80 patents and trademarks across 19 countries, Trust Science is globally recognized as an award-winning innovator and disruptor in credit risk assessment.

Trust Science®, Credit Bureau 2.0® and Troo® are trademarks that are legally registered to www.TrustScience.com Inc. by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. Credit Bureau 3.0® is legally registered by the Canadian Patent & Trademark Office.

SOURCE Trust Science