Trust Science Inc. ("Trust Science") signs Master Services Agreement with The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD")

Trust Science® has been engaged by TD to improve its loan approval and origination turnaround times.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Trust Science has entered into a bank-wide Master Services Agreement with TD. Initially TD will start by using Trust Science's income verification and reporting capabilities to provide its clients with fast and secure real-time loan decisioning.

TD Auto Finance (Canada) Inc. is the first TD business to use this Trust Science capability. TD Auto Finance has begun rolling out this new capability to its clients through its 5,500 authorized dealers across Canada.

Trust Science signs Master Services Agreement with TD Bank (CNW Group/Trust Science)

"Trust Scientists are among the best in the world at predicting human behavior," said Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO. "TD is harnessing our real-time decisioning platform—and our highly effective, proprietary processes—to get its loan decisions made as quickly as possible with less risk."

"At TD, we're reimagining what banking can be for our clients," said Michael McGhee, SVP & Head, TD Auto Finance Canada. "Working with Trust Science's solution enables us to offer our dealers and clients a simpler and faster way to do business with us. TD Auto Finance is happy to be at the forefront of an agreement between TD and Trust Science, and we look forward to delivering more innovative solutions to our clients in the future."

About Trust Science®:

Trust Science is an AI-powered credit decisioning and risk management platform relied upon by top North American financial institutions. This licensed Consumer Reporting Agency operates alongside similar S&P 500 companies in the U.S. and is Canada's third and most modern credit bureau. Trust Science automates legacy lending workflows and greatly reduces risk, fraud and operating cost for banks, credit unions and consumer finance lenders. Backed by 85 patents across 13 countries and named a Global Impact 200 company alongside Microsoft® and Tesla®, Trust Science's mission is to ensure deserving people get the financial opportunities they deserve.

Trust Science®, Credit Bureau 2.0®, Credit Bureau+™, Invisible Prime™, Hidden Prime™, CashFlow+™, T°Score™, Anna™ the Virtual Loans Officer™, LuLu™ the Lead Source'ress™, and Rating Agency 2.0™ are registered marks and trademarks of www.TrustScience.com Inc.

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SOURCE Trust Science