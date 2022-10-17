Anti-graffiti Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 20.02 Mn, Growing Demand for Anti-graffiti Coatings in APAC to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-graffiti Coatings Market by End-user (Construction and Transportation) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-graffiti Coatings Market 2022-2026

Key Market Driver

The growing demand for anti-graffiti coatings in APAC is driving the anti-graffiti coatings market growth. Some countries in APAC have a large consumer base and a high purchasing power parity (PPP), which is attracting significant private investments. Moreover, governments of these countries are investing significantly in the housing industry, as many people are migrating to cities in search of employment, amenities, and an improved standard of living. Anti-graffiti coatings are used in the construction of flooring systems to prevent accidents caused by slipping. These factors will propel the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The anti-graffiti coatings market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, reputation, innovation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. There is intense rivalry among anti-graffiti coating manufacturers, which has compelled major vendors to apply pricing and marketing strategies.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the construction segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Mega construction projects consume a huge amount of anti-graffiti coatings. Thus, the increase in the number of construction projects across the world is expected to fuel the demand for anti-graffiti coatings from the construction sector.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the anti-graffiti coatings market in North America. This growth is attributed to factors such as significant investments in residential and infrastructural activities in the US. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. A and I Coatings Pty Ltd

Akzo Nobel NV

Artekya Technology

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

CSL Silicones Inc.

DuluxGroup Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Hydron Protective Coatings Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Nukote Coating Systems International

Opalux Inc

RAG Stiftung

SEI Industrial Chemicals

Sika AG

Teknos Group Oy

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

Watson Coatings Inc

Anti-graffiti Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., A and I Coatings Pty Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Artekya Technology, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, CSL Silicones Inc., DuluxGroup Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hydron Protective Coatings Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nukote Coating Systems International, Opalux Inc, RAG Stiftung, SEI Industrial Chemicals, Sika AG, Teknos Group Oy, The Sherwin Williams Co., Wacker Chemie AG, and Watson Coatings Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

