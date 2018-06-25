Anti Hero Capital Joins Enjin Advisory Team

As Enjin's newest advisors, Anti Hero Capital bring a wealth of knowledge and accumulated experience across a wide range of both gaming and cryptocurrency industries. The Australia-based fund is expected to advise and help Enjin with everything from B2B connections to gaming industry exposure.

"Enjin is a platform that sits at the intersection of an established industry and burgeoning technological potential. The gaming industry has a very large market reach with loyal users, tech-literate adopters and passionate evangelists. These characteristics encourage an environment conducive to proactive innovation. Enjin is a token that integrates blockchain technology in a way that positions itself at the forefront of the gaming industry's inevitable transition into a decentralised, immutable, next-generation internet. At Anti Hero Capital, we're thrilled to be part of a project that we see having long term applications for an existing market of passionate users," said James Nguyen, Anti Hero Capital Co-Founder.

"The team behind Anti Hero Capital has been in the blockchain space since 2014 - they were among the first to identify the potential of blockchain technology. They believe in true decentralisation, one that aims to bring about a future where organizations are governed by collectives rather than by individuals. Their beliefs are in perfect synchronisation with our vision of the gaming industry. They utilize evolutionary science to determine which tokens have the highest potential to dominate their industries and create a global network effect - and that tells me that Enjin is heading down the right path," said Maxim Blagov, Enjin CEO.

Going forward, Anti Hero Capital will act as a strategic and branding advisor to Enjin. The advisory partnership will produce synergy through deepening the global reach of Enjin's brand, expanding the breadth of strategic partnerships and supporting pertinent cryptocurrency market penetration.

In addition to the advisory partnership, Enjin continues to make headway with its latest Infinity Wallet update, the deployment of their core Smart Contracts on the Ropsten Testnet, as well as their recently published ERC-1155 token standard - which is a new monolithic token contract that can mint any quantity of fungible and non-fungible tokens in the same contract.

Enjin plans to roll out their widely anticipated Unity SDK in the coming weeks, in collaboration with their partner, Unity Technologies.

About Enjin: Founded in 2009 and based in Singapore, Enjin is an gaming industry company with two core integrated products - Enjin Network and Enjin Coin. Enjin Network is a gaming-focused CMS & eCommerce platform, with over 20m users spread out across 250,000 communities and thousands of games. Enjin Coin is a smart cryptocurrency & a blockchain game development platform. For more information, visit https://enjincoin.io

About Anti Hero Capital: Anti Hero Capital was founded in 2018 and is one of Australia's first venture funds exclusively dedicated to blockchain technology and crypto asset investments. As a leader in the cryptocurrency industry, Anti Hero Capital has followed the gradual development of the eco-system since being involved in the community since early 2014, prior to the mainstream popularisation of the asset class. For more information, visit https://www.antiherocapital.com/

Media Contact:

Ilija Rolovic

Enjin Pte Ltd

ilija@enjin.com

+852 8175 8320

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-hero-capital-joins-enjin-advisory-team-300670649.html

SOURCE Enjin Pte Ltd

Related Links

https://enjincoin.io

