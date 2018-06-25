Anti-Icing Coating Market Worth 1,268.1 Million USD by 2023

The report "Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate (Metals, Glass, Concrete & Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Renewable Energy, Communication Equipment, Construction and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size of anti-icing coatings is projected to grow from USD 423.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023. It is driven by a wide range of end-use industries, namely, automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. In addition, the increasing number of aircraft globally is also expected to drive the use of anti-icing coating in the automotive & transportation end-use industry.

Metal is the largest substrate segment of the Anti-Icing Coating Market.

The Anti-Icing Coating Market has been segmented on the basis of substrate into metals, glass, and concrete & ceramics. In 2018, the metal segment is estimated to have the largest market share, in terms of volume, due to the demand for anti-icing coatings for wings and turbines of aircraft. They are also applied on metal substrates of tire rims, doors, and locks of automobile and aircraft.

Rising demand from cold climatic regions is driving the Anti-Icing Coating Market.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Anti-Icing Coating Market, in terms of both volume and value, in 2017. The Anti-Icing Coating Market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value, because of the increasing number of aircraft. The high demand in cold climatic regions is the major driver for the Anti-Icing Coating Market. Russia is estimated to be the leading country in the European Anti-Icing Coating Market in 2018, owing to the expected increase in demand for anti-icing coatings during the forecast period from automotive & transportation, renewable energy, construction, and communication equipment end-use industries. This market is expected to witness high growth in the future in other cold climatic countries such as the US, Canada, and Scandinavian countries.

Key players profiled in the Anti-Icing Coating Market report include PPG (US), DowDuPont (US), Fraunhofer (Germany), Battelle (US), CG2 Nanocoatings (Canada), Aerospace & Advanced Composites (Austria), Nanosonic (US), NEI Corporation (US), Cytonix (US), NeverWet (US), and others.

