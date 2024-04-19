Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, 45% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.32 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.7% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market experienced significant growth in 2022, with North America leading the global market. This region's dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic illnesses, including autoimmune diseases and respiratory diseases. The market is driven by the sales of approved drugs for treating conditions causing inflammation, such as arthritis, which affects approximately 58.5 million US adults. Common types include rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, lupus, and fibromyalgia. Anti-inflammatory biologics and biosimilars are essential in pain relief from chronic conditions, inflammation, and swelling. Conventional medications, like corticosteroids, have negative effects and are being replaced by new anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals. Chronic ailments, such as psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, also contribute to market growth. Infectious illnesses, like pneumonia, and acute conditions, such as cytokine storm, acute respiratory distress, and multiple organ dysfunction, are treated with anti-inflammatory therapeutics. The NLRP3 inflammasome plays a crucial role in inflammation, and its inhibition is a promising area for new medications. The global health crisis and population growth increase healthcare spending on chronic ailments and autoimmune disorders. Patent expiration of drugs like Remicade creates opportunities for market expansion.

The Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of pharmaceutical products designed to reduce inflammation and provide pain relief. Key therapeutic areas include chronic illnesses such as autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory conditions like respiratory diseases and infectious illnesses. Anti-inflammatory biologics, including Remicade, play a significant role in managing chronic pain, sprains, menstrual pain, and migraines. With patent expirations, biosimilars are emerging as cost-effective alternatives. However, negative effects, such as increased prostaglandin levels and cytokine storms, can occur.

The global health crisis, driven by the increasing population and rising healthcare spending, has led to a significant market growth for anti-inflammatory therapeutics. Chronic ailments, including autoimmune disorders and respiratory disorders, are major contributors to this trend. NLRP3 inflammasome, an intracellular protein complex, plays a crucial role in the development of inflammatory responses. New medications, such as monoclonal antibodies and janus kinase inhibitors, are being developed to target specific immune cells and cytokines involved in autoimmune inflammatory disorders. Anti-inflammatory pharmaceuticals, including corticosteroids and NSAIDs, remain widely used for conditions like psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis, asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis. Corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone and prednisolone, are available over-the-counter and continue to be adopted for various inflammatory and allergic reactions. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and internet pharmacies, including e-commerce platforms, facilitate the distribution of these anti-inflammatory therapeutics. Conventional medications, like ibuprofen and naproxen, are used for pain relief from sprains, menstrual pain, and chronic pain conditions. Anti-inflammatory biologics and biosimilars are also gaining popularity for their effectiveness in treating chronic illnesses, including autoimmune diseases, respiratory diseases, infectious illnesses, and various inflammatory disorders.

The Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market represents a significant and growing sector in healthcare. Chronic diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and asthma drive the demand for effective anti-inflammatory treatments. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and cytokine modulators, play a crucial role in this market. The market is segmented by drug class, application, and region. The use of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning in drug discovery and development is expected to revolutionize the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. The chronic nature of inflammatory diseases necessitates long-term treatment plans, ensuring a steady demand for these therapies.

