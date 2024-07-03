Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 38.7 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in off-label use to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% during the forecast period. Increase in off-label use is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of novel anti-inflammatory drugs. However, risks and uncertainties associated with anti-inflammatory biologics poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Viatris Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis AG.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (RA, Psoriasis, and MS), Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory biologicals, Corticosteroids, and NSAIDs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Viatris Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the development of JAK pathway inhibitors. These drugs, such as XELJANZ (Tofacitinib), target the JAK/STAT signaling pathway, which plays a crucial role in immune response and cellular processes. By inhibiting this pathway, there is a decrease in the level of inflammation, leading to the treatment of various chronic inflammatory diseases like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). Ongoing clinical trials for JAK inhibitors present ample opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases. Biologics and small molecules are the two main categories driving market expansion. Chronic diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis are major indications. Therapies like corticosteroids, NSAIDs, and DMARDs are commonly used. Recent trends include the development of biosimilars and the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery. The market is expected to continue growing due to the unmet medical need and ongoing research. The future of anti-inflammatory therapeutics lies in the development of more effective and targeted treatments.

Market Challenges

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market faces challenges due to the complex and costly processes involved in producing biological products. Government regulations pose significant hurdles, impacting the transport and use of raw materials like cell lines. Manufacturing facilities require specialized validation and adherence to stringent quality guidelines. Biologics, derived from living organisms, are more expensive than traditional pharmaceuticals. For instance, HUMIRA, an anti-inflammatory biological product, is synthesized using recombinant DNA technology and requires specific storage conditions. Ensuring a consistent supply of raw materials, adherence to regulations, and proper storage are crucial for market growth.

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market faces several challenges in the implementation and adoption of its products. These include the high cost of development and production, the need for long-term treatment plans, and the presence of side effects. Additionally, the regulatory environment is complex, with strict guidelines for safety and efficacy. Furthermore, the market is competitive, with many players vying for market share. The use of natural ingredients and personalized treatment plans are trends that are gaining popularity to address these challenges. The market requires continuous innovation to provide effective and affordable solutions for patients.

Segment Overview

This anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 RA

1.2 Psoriasis

1.3 MS Drug Class 2.1 Anti-inflammatory biologicals

2.2 Corticosteroids

2.3 NSAIDs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 RA- The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is experiencing growth due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, particularly rheumatoid arthritis (RA). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 54.4 million US adults have arthritis, with RA being one of the most common types. By 2040, this number is projected to reach 78 million. The market growth is driven by the high demand for anti-inflammatory drugs to manage the joint pain and inflammation associated with RA. Advances in diagnostic technology are also intensifying market growth.

Research Analysis

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market encompasses a range of treatments designed to reduce inflammation and manage various chronic illnesses, including autoimmune diseases, respiratory diseases, and infectious illnesses. Anti-inflammatory biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, play a significant role in this market. Biosimilars, which are cost-effective alternatives to original biologics, are also gaining popularity. Conventional medications, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), prostaglandin modulators, and corticosteroids, continue to be widely used for pain relief and swelling. However, the negative effects associated with long-term use of these conventional medications have led to an increased focus on anti-inflammatory therapeutics. The incidence of chronic illnesses, such as rheumatoid arthritis, migraines, and headaches, is on the rise, driving market growth. The patent expiration of major anti-inflammatory biologics, like Remicade, is leading to increased competition and innovation in the market. The current global health crisis caused by beta coronavirus, pneumonia, and the resulting cytokine storm, has further highlighted the importance of effective anti-inflammatory therapeutics for managing acute respiratory distress. Pharmaceuticals continue to invest in research and development to address the unmet needs in this market.

Market Research Overview

The Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market refers to the global industry dedicated to developing and supplying medications and treatments that reduce inflammation in the body. These therapeutics are essential in managing various chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases worldwide and the growing demand for effective and safe anti-inflammatory treatments. Key therapeutic classes include Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, and Biologics. Innovations in research and development, as well as advancements in delivery systems, are expected to shape the future of the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market.

