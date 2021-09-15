Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market to grow over $ 2 Bn during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report.

Download Free Sample Report Now!

The anti-money laundering software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Global Cloud Security Solutions Market - Global cloud security solutions market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Asset Management Market - Global digital asset management market is segmented by type (on premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ACI Worldwide Inc.

The company offers anti-money laundering software that provides UP Payments Risk Management solution and delivers enterprise fraud management capabilities, including advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and expertly defined rules, to help card issuers, acquirers, and financial institutions identify and mitigate financial fraud and help reduce the compliance burden.

AML Partners LLC

The company offers anti-money laundering software that delivers a revolutionary end-to-end and fully integrated BSA/AML ecosystem. It includes BSA/AML software solutions such as SURETY-CDD, SURETY-Behavioral Monitoring with optional 314a Module, and SURETY-Sanctions Screening.

AML360

The company offers various antimoney laundering solutions such as risk assessment, Transaction Monitoring, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-money-laundering-software-market-industry-analysis

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anti-money laundering software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The anti-money laundering software market is driven by the increased need for suspicious activity reporting. In addition, the integration of AML software with visualization tools is expected to trigger the anti-money laundering software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41428

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/anti-money-laundering-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio