Anti-Money Laundering Software market, segmented by deployment, component and geography, CAGR accelerating at 15.01%|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The study on anti-money laundering software market goes into great detail on market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also contains historical market statistics from 2017 to 2021.

Global Market Outlook

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2021-2025

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is set to grow by USD 2,763.04 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 15.01% during 2022-2027. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 31% to worldwide market growth. Another region providing growth opportunities is North America where vendors have a lot of room to grow. Omitting information or crucial details from financial institutions while engaging in transactions with organizations engaged in money laundering. Due to this, the majority of financial businesses in North America now use AML solutions to adhere to regulatory standards. By carrying out risk analyses, know-your-customer (KYC) evaluations, transaction monitoring, and investigations, AML software delivers effective AML or combatting the funding of terrorism compliance.

. Latest market challenges the market growth

High implementation costs are one of the challenges as the deployment of AML software is a costly procedure since it has specified criteria and takes a long time to implement.

are one of the challenges as the deployment of AML software is a costly procedure since it has specified criteria and takes a long time to implement. Issues with AML software integration

Concerns about data security and privacy

Vendors in AML market

The Technavio market report also contains a thorough analysis of the industry's competitive landscape and information on 15 major vendors, including:

BAE Systems Plc

EastNets

Exiger

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Moodys Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Refinitiv

Sanction Scanner

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Truth Technologies Inc.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the AML Software market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the anti-money laundering software market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the anti-money laundering software market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed anti-money laundering software market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Opportunities

The market is expanding as a result of elements including the integration of AML software with visualization tools, the rising need for know-your-customer analytics, and the integration of AML and anti-fraud solutions. Countries all across the world have made large investments in the information technology sector throughout the years. This will significantly increase demand for anti-money laundering software, providing market players with several prospects for expansion.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,763.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abrigo, ACI Worldwide Inc., Acuity Knowledge Partner, Ascent, BAE Systems Plc, EastNets, Exiger, Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Refinitiv, Sanction Scanner, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc., Truth Technologies Inc., and Verafin Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

