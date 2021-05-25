Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to grow by USD 2.09 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The anti-money laundering (AML) software market is set to grow by USD 2.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation by Deployment

Based on the segmentation by deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premises segment in 2020. The on-premises anti-money laundering software deployment offers a high level of security and features such as enterprise-wide monitoring, reporting, and case management streamline analysis and resolution. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation by Geography

30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the stringent AML regulations that will significantly influence the anti-money laundering software market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for anti-money laundering software in APAC.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Opportunities

Factors such as the integration of AML software with visualization tools, the increasing demand for know your customer analytics, and the integration of AML and anti-fraud solutions are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the information technology sector. This will create considerable demand for the anti-money laundering software market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:

Download the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Increased need for suspicious activity reporting

Increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems

Increased need for risk management

Market Challenges

High cost of implementation

AML software integration issues

Data security and privacy issues

Companies Mentioned

ACI Worldwide Inc.

AML Partners LLC

AML360

Fair Isaac Corp.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

RELX Plc

SAS Institute Inc.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the anti-money laundering (AML) software market,

Download Technavio's Research Methodology Analysis Report

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market- The anti-plagiarism software market is segmented by end-user (research institutions and academic institutions) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request FREE Sample Report

Global Calibration Management Software Market- The calibration management software market is segmented by technology (locally installed and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request FREE Sample Report

Available Customization

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the anti-money laundering (AML) software market report.

Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-money-laundering-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio