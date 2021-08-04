Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to grow by USD 2.09 billion|Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-money laundering software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.09 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The anti-money laundering software market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the increased need for suspicious activity reporting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The integration of AML software with visualization tools is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the anti-money laundering software market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The anti-money laundering software market covers the following areas:
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Sizing
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Forecast
Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- AML Partners LLC
- AML360
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Fiserv Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- RELX Plc
- SAS Institute Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
