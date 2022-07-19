Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Hospitals Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the anti-nuclear antibody testing market by End User (hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories) and Geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue Generating Segment -The global anti-nuclear antibody testing market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Large hospitals such as multispecialty hospitals and hospital groups work through government sponsorships or private entities. They obtain medical products and consumables in bulk and engage with reimbursement authorities, suppliers, and government organizations. These hospitals have more than 600 hospital beds. They offer inpatient and outpatient services to generate more revenue, thereby driving the demand for this segment.

Anti-nuclear antibody testing market: Major Driver

The increasing number of autoimmune diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market.

Autoimmune diseases can affect any organ or system in the body, and the symptoms vary among different disease types. There are about 80 types of autoimmune diseases worldwide. Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, Celiac disease, and multiple sclerosis are some of the autoimmune diseases. For instance, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies from one region to another. It is one of the leading causes of morbidity in high-income countries, such as the US and Germany . Similarly, SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. Moreover, type 1 diabetes is a localized autoimmune disease. It occurs due to the specific destruction of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas.

Anti-nuclear antibody testing market: Major Trend

The shift from monoplex to multiplex testing will fuel the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market.

The focus on multiplex testing is increasing, particularly in the area of IVD, owing to the increased need for effective diagnosis. Autoimmune diseases are chronic conditions that collectively affect around 5% to 8% of the US population. Individuals who develop the organ-specific autoimmune disease have a high likelihood of developing additional autoimmune disorders. This has fueled the need for new technologies that can evaluate multiple immune reactivities in a small sample volume.

Multiplexed assays can analyze samples by detecting multiple analytes from single or multiple samples, offering a high-throughput solution. Further, the newly developed multiplex immunoassay allows the simultaneous determination of different autoantibodies. These multiplexed systems are cost-effective, require limited labor, and offer increased efficiency and turnaround time in the delivery of results. Vendors are continuously developing novel products to meet the demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic systems. Such developments present a favorable landscape for the shift from monoplex testing to multiplex testing worldwide.

Global Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 362.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam Plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Immuno Concepts Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trinity Biotech Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

