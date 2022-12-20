Anti-obesity drugs market: Growth opportunities led by Alvogen Iceland EHF, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-obesity drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,693.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing obese population, the use of bariatric surgery limited for morbid obesity, and the limited number of approved drugs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global anti-obesity drugs market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market within the overall healthcare industry. The parent global pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by type (class III anti-obesity drugs, class II anti-obesity drugs, and class I anti-obesity drugs), drug class (peripherally acting drugs and centrally acting drugs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

Segmentation by type (class III anti-obesity drugs, class II anti-obesity drugs, and class I anti-obesity drugs)

Class III anti-obesity drugs: The market share growth by the class III anti-obesity segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most drugs on the market are intended for the treatment of class III obese individuals. The expansion of the worldwide class III market is driven by the increased investment in research & development by manufacturers of new anti-obesity medications.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Empros Pharma AB, ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCOHIA PHARMA Inc., VIVUS LLC, and LG Chem

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the anti-obesity drugs market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Antibiotics Market by Product, Route Of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The antibiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,066.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), route of administration (intravenous, oral, and others), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World).

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.32 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (RA, psoriasis, and MS), drug class (anti-inflammatory biologicals, corticosteroids, and NSAIDs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this anti-obesity drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-obesity drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-obesity drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-obesity drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-obesity drugs market vendors

Anti-obesity Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,693.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 68% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Empros Pharma AB, ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCOHIA PHARMA Inc., VIVUS LLC, and LG Chem Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anti-obesity drugs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global anti-obesity drugs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Drug class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Drug class Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Class III anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Class III anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Class II anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Class II anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Class I anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Class I anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

7.3 Peripherally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Peripherally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Peripherally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Peripherally acting drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Peripherally acting drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Centrally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Centrally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Centrally acting drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Centrally acting drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Centrally acting drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alvogen Iceland ehf

Exhibit 108: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Key offerings

12.4 AstraZeneca

Exhibit 111: AstraZeneca - Overview



Exhibit 112: AstraZeneca - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AstraZeneca - Key news



Exhibit 114: AstraZeneca - Key offerings

12.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 115: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 118: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.6 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 125: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Empros Pharma AB

Exhibit 128: Empros Pharma AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Empros Pharma AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Empros Pharma AB - Key offerings

12.9 ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 131: ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Gelesis Inc.

Exhibit 134: Gelesis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Gelesis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Gelesis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Gelesis Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 138: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Innovent Biologics Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Innovent Biologics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Innovent Biologics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Innovent Biologics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 LG Chem

Exhibit 145: LG Chem - Overview



Exhibit 146: LG Chem - Business segments



Exhibit 147: LG Chem - Key news



Exhibit 148: LG Chem - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: LG Chem - Segment focus

12.14 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 150: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 151: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

12.15 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 154: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 SCOHIA PHARMA Inc.

Exhibit 157: SCOHIA PHARMA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: SCOHIA PHARMA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: SCOHIA PHARMA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: SCOHIA PHARMA Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 VIVUS LLC

Exhibit 161: VIVUS LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: VIVUS LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: VIVUS LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio