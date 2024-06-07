Anti-Obesity Drugs Market size is set to grow by USD 18.33 billion from 2024-2028, Growing obese population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-obesity drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.33 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period. Growing obese population is driving market growth, with a trend towards research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. However, availability of anti-obesity devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Empros Pharma AB, ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCOHIA PHARMA Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global anti-obesity drugs market 2024-2028

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18330.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 66% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Empros Pharma AB, ERX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCOHIA PHARMA Inc., VIVUS LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Market Driver

The global anti-obesity drugs market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes. These conditions, which are metabolic syndromes, are linked to comorbidities such as hypertension and dyslipidemia, leading to cardiovascular diseases. BMI is a key indicator of both diabetes and insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is a common factor between obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca are developing new drugs, such as MEDI0382, which targets both obesity and type 2 diabetes, currently in phase II of development. The demand for anti-obesity drugs is increasing as new treatments offer relief to millions affected by these conditions.

The Caloric Consumption market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide. Anti-Obesity Drugs are gaining popularity as an effective solution for weight management.

The market for these drugs is expanding, with new players entering the market and existing ones introducing new formulations. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the rising obesity rates and increasing awareness of the health risks associated with obesity.

Market Challenges

• The obesity treatment landscape is shifting towards devices, posing a challenge for the anti-obesity drugs market. FDA-approved devices like gastric bands, electrical stimulation systems, gastric balloons, and gastric emptying systems offer faster results, leading more obese individuals to opt for these treatments over drugs. This trend is expected to decrease the demand for anti-obesity drugs during the forecast period.

• The anti-obesity drugs market faces several challenges. Drugs like Orlistat, Appetite suppressants, and Diabetes drugs are commonly used. However, the effectiveness of these drugs varies from person to person. Consumers look for long-term solutions and safety concerns. Regulations and ethical considerations also pose challenges.

• The cost of these drugs is a significant barrier for many potential users. Additionally, the prevalence of obesity continues to rise, increasing the demand for effective and affordable anti-obesity drugs. Companies must innovate and collaborate to address these challenges and meet consumer needs.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Class III anti-obesity drugs

1.2 Class II anti-obesity drugs

1.3 Class I anti-obesity drugs Drug Class 2.1 Peripherally acting drugs

2.2 Centrally acting drugs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Class III anti-obesity drugs- The Class III anti-obesity drugs segment, which caters to patients with severe obesity, dominates the global market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development for new drugs, driving growth. However, the YOY growth rate is projected to decrease due to the rising prevalence of morbid obesity. This condition often requires bariatric surgery for effective treatment, limiting the role of pharmacotherapy in reducing body mass index.

Research Analysis

The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market represents a significant industry sector, addressing the prevalence of obesity and related chronic diseases worldwide. Obesity, characterized by an excess of body fat, is a global endemic affecting children and adolescents, as well as adults. Obesity is linked to various chronic conditions, including insulin resistance, glucose intolerance, hypertension, sleep apnea, diabetes mellitus, and arthritis.

These conditions result from an energy imbalance, where calories consumed exceed calories expended. Anti-obesity drugs aim to address this imbalance by suppressing appetite, reducing fat absorption, or increasing energy consumption. These medications can help manage weight loss in individuals struggling with obesity. However, it is essential to note that these drugs should be used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management.

The market for anti-obesity drugs is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated chronic diseases. Smoking and drinking can also contribute to obesity and further complicate health issues. As lifestyle-related illnesses continue to rise, the demand for effective weight loss solutions, including anti-obesity drugs, is expected to grow.

Market Research Overview

The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market encompasses a range of pharmaceutical solutions designed to manage and reduce excess body weight. These drugs work by suppressing appetite, increasing satiety, and enhancing metabolism. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and associated health complications, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The market also benefits from increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of weight loss treatments. The drugs in this market include those that act on the central nervous system, such as anorectics, and those that target specific hormones, like GLP-1 agonists. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing global obesity epidemic and the development of new, more effective treatments.

