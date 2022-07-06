Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 454.51 million | Growing Obese Population to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To know the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report

Key Market Challenge

The availability of anti-obesity devices will challenge the global anti-obesity drugs market. Various physical activities and weight loss supplements are considered preventive measures for obesity. Apart from this, there are obesity treatment devices such as gastric band and electrical stimulation system. These devices are highly preferred owing to their fast results. Thus, many obese people prefer to undergo these treatments instead of taking drugs. Therefore, the growing adoption of anti-obesity devices is a major challenge for the growth of the global anti-obesity drug market.

Market Segmentation

The anti-obesity drugs market report is segmented by type (class III anti-obesity drugs, class II anti-obesity drugs, and class I anti-obesity drugs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

By type, the class III anti-obesity drugs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Most of the drugs offered in the market are targeted at patients who are categorized under class III. Moreover, the rise in R&D by manufacturers for new anti-obesity drugs may boost the growth of the global class III anti-obesity drugs market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the anti-obesity drugs market in the region. The presence of a large obese population will drive the anti-obesity drugs market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Gelesis Inc.



GlaxoSmithKline Plc



Novo Nordisk AS



RECORDATI S.p.A.



Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



VIVUS Inc.

Anti-obesity Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 454.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Companies Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gelesis Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novo Nordisk AS, RECORDATI S.p.A., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and VIVUS Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Exhibit 10: Pharmaceuticals – Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Class III anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Class II anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Class I anti-obesity drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market segmentation by Mechanism of Action

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Centrally acting anti-obesity drugs

6.3 Peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs

6.4 Other anti-obesity drugs

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

11.4 Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.6 Gelesis Inc.

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.8 Novo Nordisk AS

11.9 RECORDATI S.p.A.

11.10 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.12 VIVUS Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

