Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Growth Analysis - Market Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2013-2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market is forecasted to grow at an exponential CAGR by the year 2028. Anti-obesity prescription drugs are the medicines approved for the treatment of reducing excess weight.

"Obesity can be accredited as an incurable chronic disease that intensifies the risk of cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and strokes. In severe conditions, lifestyle intervention fails to impart potential results and a large proportion of patients obvert their customary standards to optimize positive clinical outcome with the consumption of prescribed weight loss drugs."

Rising awareness among the general population regarding the side-effects of obesity is set to drive market growth. Also, growing disposable income has surged healthcare expenditure and the presence of suitable reimbursement policies have further propelled the development of anti-obesity prescription drugs market. However, some of these drugs have registered potential adverse health impact and is hampering the market progression.

Few of these such as Rrimonabant, Amphetamine, and Sibutramine licenses have been withdrawn by the FDA due to the growing risk of psychiatric disorders and non-fatal myocardial infarction associated with its consumption. Furthermore, an inclination towards incorporating yoga and functional training into their lifestyle is creating a hindrance for drug administration.

By drug class, the anti-obesity prescription drugs market has been segmented into Bupropion and Naltrexone, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate, Orlistat, and Liraglutide. Based on age-group, the market has been categorized into adult and pediatric. The key players have identified distribution channels to classify the market into Hospital Pharmacies, E-Commerce, and Retail Pharmacies among others.

The competitive landscape of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market has identified the presence of major players dominating this industry. This includes GlaxoSmithKline, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Orexigen Therapeutics, Vivus, F Hoffmann La-Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alizyme, Eisai, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals among others.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the year 2000 retreated the utilization of a series of anti-obesity drugs attributed to an inadmissible proportion of risk to benefit ratio. Rimonabant, one such anti-obesity prescriptive drug was accessible in more than 55 countries but was later discovered to be retailed without being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its use logged on to an enlarging occurrence of adverse psychiatric events, including suicidal ideation, depression, and anxiety.

Subsequently, in the year 2009, Rimonabant was withdrawn from the European anti-obesity prescription drugs market. Recently, numerous innovative agents have been tested and examined, but only sibutramine and orlistat have been approved for long-term use.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market.

