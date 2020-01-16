Anti-piracy: exocad becomes member of BSA Software Alliance

DARMSTADT, Germany, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad has officially joined the BSA Software Alliance (www.bsa.org), the world's leading compliance and enforcement organization. exocad provides complete, reliable CAD-software for digital dentistry, and intends to defend the reputation of its high-quality products, as well as the company's intellectual property rights. With the new membership at the BSA Software Alliance, exocad is taking an important step to proactively pursue those who violate copyright. Any party who creates, sells, or purchases unauthorized exocad software is legally responsible and will be prosecuted.

The BSA runs a Compliance & Enforcement Program which investigates reports of unlicensed software through a combination of internal resources and an extensive global network of law firms. BSA subsequently determines the extent of the actions to be taken on behalf of exocad.

Both users and distributors of exocad's software are encouraged to confidentially report license infringements/piracy directly to the BSA, via their webpage www.nopiracy.org. Depending on the outcome of the case, the reporter could be eligible for a significant financial reward (BSA terms and conditions and limitations apply).

"Piracy is not a trivial offence, but a serious criminal act," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO and co-founder of exocad. "In the interest of medical device safety, and our many thousands of customers worldwide who have legally purchased their software licenses, we will vigorously pursue every known case of piracy."

License infringements/piracy can also be reported directly to exocad via the dedicated License Compliance page https://exocad.com/company/license-compliance.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

