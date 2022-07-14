Anti-piracy Protection Market to reach US$ 503.1 million by 2031: TMR Study

Massive demand for privacy measures by broadcasters in entertainment industry particularly for video streaming content in OTT underpins substantial opportunities in anti-piracy protection market

Rapid adoption of anti-piracy protection software among large enterprises generating abundant revenue gains; North America and Europe lucrative markets, owing to uptake of enterprise digital rights management solutions among end users

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top anti-piracy security services are offering hardware and software digital security solutions to businesses in various industries for enabling them to protect revenue loss due to online piracy. A few players in anti-piracy protection market are keen on expanding their product portfolio by offering insights into the return on investment (RoI) of their anti-piracy campaigns. The global anti-piracy protection market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A scrutiny of recent anti-piracy protection market trends indicates that rise in digital data breach has spurred businesses to adopt solutions in order to prevent significant revenue leakages. Rise in cybersecurity threats has nudged businesses in the entertainment industry and e-commerce sector to seek next-gen anti-piracy protection solutions. Other industries as well are witnessing massive need for anti-piracy as part of enterprise rights management solutions, thus propelling the revenue streams for service providers in the anti-piracy protection market.

The market study on anti-piracy protection observes that counterfeiters and unauthorized sellers are eroding revenues of digital businesses. Digital content owners are thus utilizing solutions in the anti-piracy protection market mainly by safeguarding IP rights and identifying counterfeiters. Of note, anti-piracy products and software have been increasingly implemented in online content distribution platforms including social media and P2P sites.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82427

Key Findings of Anti-piracy Protection Market Study

Abundant Demand for Anti-piracy Software in Entertainment Industries Presents Enormous Opportunities to Solution Providers: Businesses in the entertainment industry are increasingly demanding anti-piracy protection to prevent threat to revenue loss. Stridently, the demand has increased steadily among providers of video contents. Of note, the adoption of anti-piracy protection measures among OTT-video-on-demand (VoD) broadcasters is likely to rise, thus unlocking vast revenue streams to companies in the anti-piracy protection market.

Businesses in the entertainment industry are increasingly demanding anti-piracy protection to prevent threat to revenue loss. Stridently, the demand has increased steadily among providers of video contents. Of note, the adoption of anti-piracy protection measures among OTT-video-on-demand (VoD) broadcasters is likely to rise, thus unlocking vast revenue streams to companies in the anti-piracy protection market. Rising Adoption of Solutions by Digital Content Owners to Steer Revenue Growth: Companies offering digital contents such as games, software, books, and movies are geared toward preventing revenue loss from piracy, thus expanding profitable avenues in anti-piracy protection market. The adoption has been rising in digital content goods businesses particularly in e-commerce industry.

Companies offering digital contents such as games, software, books, and movies are geared toward preventing revenue loss from piracy, thus expanding profitable avenues in anti-piracy protection market. The adoption has been rising in digital content goods businesses particularly in e-commerce industry. Awareness of Need for Enterprise Digital Rights Management Solutions Growing: Trade associations and music corporations have ramped up their efforts toward raising awareness through anti-piracy educational campaigns. This will catalyze revenue streams in the anti-piracy protection market. Organizations who have intensified their efforts include are Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and Universal Music Group.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82427

Anti-piracy Protection Market: Key Drivers

Rise in online piracy globally is a cause for concern for businesses in various industries, notably in IT & telecom, entertainment, and media. Concerns have mounted with increasing ownership of digital content and assets. This is a key pivot for the evolution of anti-piracy protection solutions.

Significant revenue loss due to piracy of broadcasting content especially for streaming providers is a key driver for the anti-piracy protection market. Exponential rise in OTT-video-on-demand (VoD) is expanding the horizon for commercialization of anti-piracy services and software.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82427

Anti-piracy Protection Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The market study on anti-piracy protection has found North America and Europe to be remarkably lucrative markets, poised to generate substantial lucrative opportunities to service and solution providers.

and to be remarkably lucrative markets, poised to generate substantial lucrative opportunities to service and solution providers. North America is estimated to account for a leading share of the global anti-piracy protection market by the end of 2022. The growth is fuelled by the presence of a few leading companies offering anti-piracy solutions and software. In particular, there is vast demand for such solutions among businesses in the media and entertainment industries.

is estimated to account for a leading share of the global anti-piracy protection market by the end of 2022. The growth is fuelled by the presence of a few leading companies offering anti-piracy solutions and software. In particular, there is vast demand for such solutions among businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Revenues in the Europe market during the forecast period are expected to be steered by the rise in adoption of enterprise digital rights protection solutions in the next few years.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82427

Anti-piracy Protection Market: Key Players

The competition landscape is consolidated, with a large proportion of the market share concentrated among few large vendors, finds the study on the anti-piracy protection market. They are offering easy-to-implement solutions powered by cutting-edge data models to capture value-grab opportunities, finds a market study assessing the growth of the anti-piracy protection revenue & players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Viaccess-Orca Israel

Sandvine Corporation

Synamedia

Red Points

Onsist

Kudelski S.A.

INKA Entworks Inc.

Group-IB

ContentArmor

APP Global

Anti-piracy Protection Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

End-user

Film & TV



OTT Platforms



Publication & Media



Gaming



Music



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

GCC

South Africa

It & Telecom Research Reports

Cyber Security Consulting Market - The global cyber security consulting market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 28.22 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market - The global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 74,174.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2026

Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market - The mobile data protection solutions and services market is likely to reach a value of US$ 18,304.6 Mn by 2026 from US$ 2,269.2Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period

Lease Accounting and Management Software Market - Lease accounting and management software market is anticipated to clock a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Investor ESG Software Market - INVESTOR ESG SOFTWARE MARKET is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. is expected to cross US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031.

Inventory Optimization Software and Services Market - Inventory optimization software and services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% with US$ 11 Bn during the forecast period.

Price Optimization and Management Software Market - price optimization and management software market is expected to cross the value of US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2031

Time & Attendance Management Software Market - Time & Attendance Management Software Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favour growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research