Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector is to grow by USD 2.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "anti-plagiarism software market for education sector by end-user (research institutions and academic institutions), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector from 2022 to 2027 is USD 2.61 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027

The increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms is a key factor driving market growth. E-Learning is a method of teaching which involves the students submitting examinations and assignments online. In the context of these methodologies, some students are called upon to address questions that require an application of various concepts and technology to answer them. A wide range of content available online needs to be used in answering these questions. Consequently, it is common for students to copy material and explanations from copyright-protected materials or publications resulting in the issue of plagiarism. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermining academic integrity is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector has been segmented by end-user (research institutions and academic institutions), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the research institutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the relevance and credibility of studies performed by students, research projects undertaken in this area are made available on a variety of platforms. Most of these studies provide ground-breaking solutions and ideas and are based on exhaustive and exploratory research conducted by research scholars and subject experts.

North America is projected to account for 28% of the global market share by 2023.

Key Companies in the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector:

Academicplagiarism Inc., Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

