Anti-plagiarism Software Market size for the education sector to grow by USD 2,608.33 million from 2022 to 2027; Increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the global anti-plagiarism software market for education sector is estimated to increase by USD 2,608.33 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 22.87% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms drives market growth. E-learning involves the online submission of examinations and assignments by students. Within the scope of these methodologies, students are sometimes asked to solve open-ended questions that require the application of various concepts and technologies. The questions demand the utilization of a variety of content available online. Hence, the students tend to copy some of the data and explanations from the copyrighted data or publications, leading to plagiarism issues.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027

Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global anti-plagiarism software market for education sector is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer anti-plagiarism software for the education sector are Academicplagiarism Inc., Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Academicplagiarism Inc. - The company offers an academic plagiarism checker and premium editing and proofreading services.

The company offers an academic plagiarism checker and premium editing and proofreading services. BibMe - The company offers free and paid services for plagiarism detection, grammar checks, and expert check.

The company offers free and paid services for plagiarism detection, grammar checks, and expert check. Blackboard Inc. - The company offers anti-plagiarism software named SafeAssign for evaluating originality.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (research institutions and academic institutions), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the research institutions segment during the forecast period. Research studies carried out in research institutions are published on numerous platforms due to the importance and credibility of the studies conducted by students. Many of these studies provide ground-breaking solutions and ideas and are based on exhaustive and exploratory research conducted by research scholars and subject experts. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global anti-plagiarism software market for education sector.

North America is estimated to account for 28% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In North America , colleges and schools are inclined toward the adoption of anti-plagiarism software to avoid instances of plagiarism. Factors such as the higher number of universities in the region and higher technological developments impact the growth of the anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector in the region. The high prevalence of e-learning education also increases the chances of plagiarism due to online assessments conducted by schools and universities in North America. The large number of e-learning companies headquartered in the US indicates the growing demand for e-learning in the US. Solo Learning, Aims Digital, Paradiso Solutions, and ej4 are a few of the vendors in the e-learning industry. Hence, such factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The emergence of cloud computing is a major trend in the market. Plagiarism detection software may be deployed on-premises as well as on the cloud. Hence, the adoption of cloud technology has gained prominence among educators worldwide. The cloud platform ensures computing efficiency and vast storage facilities for database requirements, as millions of files can be stored. The availability of colossal amounts of space on the cloud allows institutions to check for plagiarism against numerous documents that are on the Internet and in the database. Hence, public clouds are significantly in demand. Thus, all these factors are expected to provide impetus to cloud-based anti-plagiarism software in higher educational institutions.

Major challenges -

The availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermining academic integrity is the major challenge hindering market growth. The availability of free and open-source tools poses a threat to vendors of anti-plagiarism software, and there is a wide range of anti-plagiarism software such as Spinbot.com, which enables students and researchers to check their written documents. Additionally, these sites provide an option for paraphrasing, further reducing the work that students or researchers need to do. Open-source tools enable users to check and edit their documents by registering on the site. Hence, such trends will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector vendors

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,608.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Academicplagiarism Inc., Â Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

