Anti-plagiarism software market size to increase by USD 2,608.33 million: 28% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,608.33 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector Market 2023-2027

By region, the global anti-plagiarism software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The high penetration of online education in the region increases the demand for anti-plagiarism software to avoid plagiarism practices, which will drive the market to focus during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The anti-plagiarism software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as supportive government initiatives, rising standards for doctoral programs, and an increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms. However, the availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermines academic integrity and is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is segmented into research institutions and academic institutions. The research institutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into research institutions and academic institutions. The research institutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . 28% of the growth will originate from North America .

What are the key data covered in this anti-plagiarism software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-plagiarism software market size and its contribution of the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anti-plagiarism software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-plagiarism software market vendors

Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,608.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Academicplagiarism Inc., Barnes & Noble Education Inc., BibMe, Blackboard Inc., Copyleaks Technologies Ltd., DupliChecker.com Inc., Grammarly Inc., I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd., Plagiarism Checker X LLC, Plagiarism Detector, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, PlagScan GmbH, PlagTracker, PrePost SEO, Quetext Inc., Search Engine Reports, SmallSEOTools.com Inc., Turnitin LLC, UKU Group Ltd., and Urkund Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

